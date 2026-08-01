City unveils the first set of school zone changes and signage across Oʻahu

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is lowering speed limits in school zones across Oʻahu to improve roadway safety, in accordance with City Council Ordinance 24-32. School zone speed limits on City roadways will be reduced from 25 miles per hour, when children are present, to 20 miles per hour, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on school days.

As part of this Complete Streets and Vision Zero initiative, DTS will install new 20 mph speed limit signs and replace or add school zone signage within 1,000 feet of schools where signs are missing, faded, damaged, or no longer meet current federal standards.

“Slowing speeds is one of the most effective ways to reduce crashes and save lives, especially for our keiki as they head back to school,” said Honolulu Complete Streets Administrator Renee Espiau. “Through our Complete Streets and Vision Zero initiatives, we’re building a transportation system that puts safety first and encourages drivers to slow down and stay alert where children are walking and biking to school.”

With more than 200 schools across Oʻahu, the effort requires the fabrication, installation and replacement of roughly 10,000 traffic signs. Due to the scale of the project and available resources, implementation will occur in phases over the coming years, beginning mostly around public schools.

“Our community knows how critical it is to keep our students safe,” said Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area Superintendent Joseph Halfmann. “Making sure our students can get to and from school safely every day is a top priority, and we fully support the City’s work to improve pedestrian safety around our Pearl City schools. As we welcome families back for the school year, we ask all drivers to please slow down, be mindful of the changes and take extra care on the roads.”

Signage along Kalāheo Avenue in Kailua, Hawaiʻi Kai Drive, Waipahu Street, and Hoʻomaeʻmae Street in Pearl City have recently been updated.

Priority school zones within each City Council district were identified using a data-driven approach that considered school enrollment, Title I status, the number of students living within walking distance, grade levels served, crash history, and documented speeding concerns.

For school zones located on roadways outside the City’s jurisdiction, DTS will coordinate with the appropriate roadway owner or agency to request corresponding reductions in school zone speed limits.

“As students return to school, our top priority is making sure every child gets to and from campus safely,” said Major Herbert Soria of the Honolulu Police Department’s (HPD) Traffic Division. “Honolulu Police officers will be enforcing these changes in school zones across Oʻahu. We ask every driver to slow down, stay alert, and remember that a little patience and aloha behind the wheel can make all the difference in keeping our community safe.”

If the public has any questions or concerns, please email completestreets@honolulu.gov.