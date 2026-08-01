Skyline earns national recognition for the APTA Innovation Award for Advanced Rail Technology

HONOLULU – Skyline has received a 2026 Innovation Award from the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), recognizing Honolulu’s rail system for its innovative use of technology to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation.

The 2026 APTA Awards recognize public transportation agencies and industry leaders across North America whose leadership, innovation, and accomplishments have advanced public transportation.

“This national recognition is a proud moment for our City and a testament to the bold vision behind Skyline,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “From day one, our goal has been to build a modern, world-class transit system that is safe, reliable, and built for the future. This award affirms that we are delivering on that promise through innovation and technology that improve our riders’ daily experience. I want to congratulate HART, the Department of Transportation Services, and the many dedicated employees and partners whose hard work has made this achievement possible. As Skyline continues to expand, it will help connect our communities, reduce traffic congestion, improve mobility, support our local economy, and enhance the overall quality of life for the people of Oʻahu.”

Skyline received the Innovation Award for its use of advanced technology that enhances safety, operational performance, accessibility, and the overall rider experience. The award will be presented during APTA’s TRANSform Conference this October in Chicago.

“We are truly honored to receive this award and to be recognized on a national level,” said HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina. “This achievement reflects the incredible work happening across our entire project team and is a testament to our commitment to providing a safe and reliable transportation network across the island.”

As the nation’s first fully automated, driverless rail system in the United States, Skyline utilizes advanced communications-based train control technology, enabling fully automated train operation, which continuously monitors train location, speed and spacing to ensure safe and efficient operations. This system is the reason that Skyline maintains an average on-time performance of more than 99%, while providing consistent, reliable service.

In addition to its automated operations, Skyline incorporates multiple layers of technology to enhance safety. Every station is equipped with platform screen gates that synchronize with train doors to prevent unauthorized access to the tracks and provide a safer boarding environment. A 24-hour Operations Control Center monitors train operations, station conditions, and passenger safety in real time, while maintenance teams respond quickly to any operational issues.

“This award reflects the vision and dedication of everyone in the City who has helped bring Skyline to life,” said DTS Director Roger Morton. “From automated train operations and industry-leading safety features to real-time monitoring and seamless transit connections, Skyline demonstrates how technology can improve mobility while delivering a world-class experience for our riders.”

Skyline also features innovations that improve accessibility and customer convenience. Every station includes level boarding, elevators, tactile warning strips, real-time passenger information displays and audible announcements, making the system easy to navigate for riders of all ages and abilities. The trains’ open-gangway design further enhances visibility, passenger circulation and security.

Powered entirely by electricity, Skyline supports the City’s climate and sustainability goals by providing a high-capacity transit option that helps reduce vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Hitachi Rail is proud to be part of the Skyline project and the strong partnership between the City and County of Honolulu, HART, and DTS”, said Michael Wiedecker, Operations & Maintenance Director, Hitachi Rail Honolulu. “Every day, we see firsthand how Skyline is making a difference in people’s lives, and we are honored to help deliver and support this world-class transit system for Oʻahu.”

As Skyline continues to expand, the City remains committed to investing in innovative transportation solutions that connect communities, improve mobility, reduce congestion, and provide a faster, safer, and more sustainable way to travel throughout Oʻahu.

To watch the award submission video, “Innovation in Motion”, that accompanied the City’s APTA application, please click here.