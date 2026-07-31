Rep. Bohnak celebrates arrival of new fire truck for Ishpeming

State Rep. Karl Bohnak this week celebrated the arrival of a new fire truck for the City of Ishpeming, made possible through a $900,000 state budget investment he secured last year.

The funding allowed the Ishpeming Fire Department to replace an aging frontline fire truck with a modern apparatus that will improve reliability, reduce maintenance downtime, and strengthen emergency response for residents throughout the community.

“When someone calls 911, they shouldn’t have to wonder whether the equipment will make it there,” said Bohnak (R-Deerton). “This new fire truck gives Ishpeming’s firefighters the dependable equipment they need to protect lives and property.”

Bohnak said supporting first responders is especially important in the Upper Peninsula, where departments often cover large geographic areas and reliable equipment is critical to protecting residents.

“Fire protection is one of the most basic responsibilities of government,” Bohnak said. “Making sure communities in the Upper Peninsula have the equipment they need to respond to emergencies is a smart investment in public safety, and I’m grateful to have worked alongside local leaders to help make this happen.”

Pictured (left to right): Councilmember Brett Argall, City Manager Randy Scholz, Rep. Karl Bohnak, Fire Chief Jason Annala, Councilmember Claudia Demarest, Mayor Pro Tem Kurt Kipling, and Councilmember Jason Chapman.