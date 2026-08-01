LAcon V Worldcon Film Festival Announces 2026 Award Winners

LAcon V Host to the 84th World Science Fiction Convention

I’m very proud of the films we’ve selected for the LAcon Film Festival. They prove that speculative fiction is alive and well in the international independent film world.” — Shawn Marie, Film Festival Director

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LAcon Worldcon Film Festival is proud to announce the award-winning films of our 2026 festival.The film festival, held as part of LAcon V , the 84th World Science Fiction Convention takes place from August 27–31, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center. This year’s festival saw an extraordinary turnout, receiving in excess of 100 submissions from filmmakers representing more than 25 countries. The winning films highlight the very best in international science fiction, fantasy, horror, animation, and independent filmmaking.“I’m very proud of the films we’ve selected for the LAcon Film Festival. They prove that speculative fiction is alive and well in the international independent film world.” film festival director Shawn Marier said. “One of the highlights for me is getting to show speculative fiction films from around the globe.”This is the second annual Worldcon Film Festival after the 2025 World Science Fiction Convention in Seattle held a highly successful pilot project. Films are selected for the festival by a jury of filmmakers and fans, including Tina Anderson, Kathy Bond, Ching-In Chen, Abie Ekenezar, Kin Ferate, Chris Garcia, David Haas, Kevin Lawrence, Arendse Lund, Sarah Scrivano, Mark Sebring, and David Haas.2026 Festival WinnersBest Feature (Over 45 minutes)Film: Dead MediaDirector: Joseph Scrimshaw | Country: United StatesScreening: Friday, August 28 at 6:00 PMBest Featurette (15–45 minutes)Film: Pocket ChangeDirectors: Tanner Mobley & Heston Roewe | Country: United StatesScreening: Saturday, August 29 at 11:00 AMBest Short (Under 15 minutes)Film: Battle of LADirector: Patrick Pizzolorusso | Country: United StatesScreening: Saturday, August 29 at 3:00 PMBest Science FictionFilm: One Minute ProblemDirector: Nicolás Delgado de la Cámara | Country: United StatesScreening: Sunday, August 30 at 5:00 PMBest FantasyFilm: The ScreenwriterDirector: Mark Petrasso | Country: ItalyScreening: Thursday, August 27 at 1:00 PMBest HorrorFilm: BugDirector: Filip Momirovski | Country: North MacedoniaScreening: Sunday, August 30 at 1:00 PMBest AnimatedFilm: The Black Smoke of Prediction...Director: Damir dado Šuša | Country: CroatiaScreening: Saturday, August 29 at 5:00 PMBest Student FilmFilm: My Name is RingoDirector: Jon Peter Lewis | School: University of Southern California (USC) | Country: United StatesScreening: Friday, August 28 at 1:00 PMAbout LAcon V & WorldconLAcon V, the 2026 World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon), takes place August 27–31, 2026, across the Anaheim Convention Center, Hilton Anaheim, and Anaheim Marriott hotels. LAcon V is presented by the Southern California Institute for Fan Interests (SCIFI), Inc., a California 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization."World Science Fiction Society", "WSFS", "World Science Fiction Convention", "Worldcon", and "Hugo Award" are service marks of Worldcon Intellectual Property, a California non-profit corporation managed by the Mark Protection Committee of the World Science Fiction Society, an unincorporated literary society.

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