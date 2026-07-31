Attorney General Sunday, Law Enforcement Partners Announce Charges Against 65 Drug Dealers in Blair, Cambria Counties
JOHNSTOWN — Attorney General Dave Sunday, along with law enforcement partners, announced charges against 65 drug traffickers as part of a long-term investigation — with 50 of those traffickers taken into custody in recent days.
Those charged are involved in trafficking of heroin/fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. Investigators identified source cities, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, as part of a long-term investigation that included surveillance and undercover operations.
As of today, 50 defendants have been arrested/arraigned on felony charges. Many are incarcerated pending bail. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining defendants.
“This wave of arrests was the culmination of a nine-month investigation of drug trafficking of all degrees in Altoona, Johnstown, and surrounding areas — and we expect more to come,” Attorney General Sunday said. “With our partners, we took these dealers off the street and continue to seek more than a dozen other offenders. This operation is an example of collaboration in practice and how working together makes Commonwealth communities safer.”
Among those charged with felony drug offenses and in custody are:
In Blair County:
- Kristopher Albright, 36, Altoona
- Jory Woolridge, 52, Altoona
- Jacob Culp, 32, Hollidaysburg
- Shane Trauger, 39, Altoona
- Tone Hancock, 38, Altoona
- Joshua Krider, 49, Hollidaysburg
- Effieann Potts, 32, Altoona
- Charles Strohmeyer, 57, Altoona
- Lance Shaneyfelt, 34, Altoona
- Tyler Knepp, 36, Altoona
- Benjamin Locke, 32, Philadelphia
- Amy Burke, 57, Altoona
- Todd Finochio, 53, Altoona
- Paula Perini, 56, Altoona
- Patti Miller, 60, New Paris
- Donna Ryan, 61, Altoona
- Marco Martin, 37, Altoona
- Kenneth Roberson, 70, Altoona
- Christina Hall, 36, Altoona
- Danelle Garland, 47, Altoona
- Phillip Dunn, 60, Altoona
- Carlton Estes, 60, Altoona
- Edward Marks, 47, Altoona
- Brent Meyers, 41, Altoona
- Keith Harris, 32, Altoona
- Ashley Growden, 40, Everett
- Christina Stein, 38, Altoona
- Christopher Sensabaugh, 30, Altoona
- Michael Riggleman, 56, Tyrone
- Jennifer Sell, 46, Phillipsburg
- Brian Donoughe, 42, Altoona
- Robert Hecker, 46, Altoona
- Anna Strayer, 44, Osterburg
- Jerry Brown, 52, Altoona
In Cambria County:
- Daquan Brown, 24, Johnstown
- Dashaun Carmichael, 46, Johnstown
- Johnny Carter, 42, Johnstown
- Michael Hall, 38, Johnstown
- Michelle Hill, 41, Johnstown
- Paula Pcola, 45
- Lindsay Miller, 44, Johnstown
- Kato Perry, 31, Johnstown
- Ziare Pittman, 28, Johnstown
- Eric Ponder, 40, Johnstown
- Jimmy Ryles, 39
- Codi Smith, 29, Johnstown
- Matthew Zabala, 43, Johnstown
- Donielle Townsend, 41, Johnstown
- Justin Pileski, 30, Johnstown
- John Noon, 40, Johnstown
Investigators have outstanding felony warrants for these individuals:
- Tina Hennessey, 51, Altoona
- Ronald Kenney, 47, Altoona
- James Stiffler, 52, Altoona
- Shawn Perry, 43, Altoona
- Calvin Carson, 38, Altoona
- Ajee Chriswell-Booker, Philadelphia
- Emonee Peterson, 30, Altoona
- Frank Minielli, 37, Altoona
- Matthew Lantz, 36, Altoona
- Brittany Miller, 29, Tyrone
- Darren Alston, 34, Johnstown
- Nifeece Brown, 30
- Tessa Chiappini, 38, Johnstown
- George Robinson, 35, Johnstown
- Ralph Munoz, 44, Johnstown
The Office of Attorney General led the investigation and arrest operation, with assistance in Blair County from Altoona Police Department, Tyrone Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Allegheny Township Police, Logan Township Police, Bellwood Police, Huntingdon Borough Police, Blair County Sheriff’s, Blair County Parole and Probation, and Blair County Prison officials.
Assisting in Cambria County were the Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Richland Township Police Department, Cambria Township Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Johnstown Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. ATF, U.S. HSI, and U.S. Marshals Service.
The Blair County and Cambria County District Attorney’s Offices will prosecute the cases. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
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