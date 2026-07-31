Attorney General Sunday, Law Enforcement Partners Announce Charges Against 65 Drug Dealers in Blair, Cambria Counties

JOHNSTOWN — Attorney General Dave Sunday, along with law enforcement partners, announced charges against 65 drug traffickers as part of a long-term investigation — with 50 of those traffickers taken into custody in recent days.

Those charged are involved in trafficking of heroin/fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. Investigators identified source cities, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, as part of a long-term investigation that included surveillance and undercover operations.

As of today, 50 defendants have been arrested/arraigned on felony charges. Many are incarcerated pending bail. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining defendants.

“This wave of arrests was the culmination of a nine-month investigation of drug trafficking of all degrees in Altoona, Johnstown, and surrounding areas — and we expect more to come,” Attorney General Sunday said. “With our partners, we took these dealers off the street and continue to seek more than a dozen other offenders. This operation is an example of collaboration in practice and how working together makes Commonwealth communities safer.”

Among those charged with felony drug offenses and in custody are:

In Blair County:

Kristopher Albright, 36, Altoona

Jory Woolridge, 52, Altoona

Jacob Culp, 32, Hollidaysburg

Shane Trauger, 39, Altoona

Tone Hancock, 38, Altoona

Joshua Krider, 49, Hollidaysburg

Effieann Potts, 32, Altoona

Charles Strohmeyer, 57, Altoona

Lance Shaneyfelt, 34, Altoona

Tyler Knepp, 36, Altoona

Benjamin Locke, 32, Philadelphia

Amy Burke, 57, Altoona

Todd Finochio, 53, Altoona

Paula Perini, 56, Altoona

Patti Miller, 60, New Paris

Donna Ryan, 61, Altoona

Marco Martin, 37, Altoona

Kenneth Roberson, 70, Altoona

Christina Hall, 36, Altoona

Danelle Garland, 47, Altoona

Phillip Dunn, 60, Altoona

Carlton Estes, 60, Altoona

Edward Marks, 47, Altoona

Brent Meyers, 41, Altoona

Keith Harris, 32, Altoona

Ashley Growden, 40, Everett

Christina Stein, 38, Altoona

Christopher Sensabaugh, 30, Altoona

Michael Riggleman, 56, Tyrone

Jennifer Sell, 46, Phillipsburg

Brian Donoughe, 42, Altoona

Robert Hecker, 46, Altoona

Anna Strayer, 44, Osterburg

​Jerry Brown, 52, Altoona

In Cambria County:

Daquan Brown, 24, Johnstown

Dashaun Carmichael, 46, Johnstown

Johnny Carter, 42, Johnstown

Michael Hall, 38, Johnstown

Michelle Hill, 41, Johnstown

Paula Pcola, 45

Lindsay Miller, 44, Johnstown

Kato Perry, 31, Johnstown

Ziare Pittman, 28, Johnstown

Eric Ponder, 40, Johnstown

Jimmy Ryles, 39

Codi Smith, 29, Johnstown

Matthew Zabala, 43, Johnstown

Donielle Townsend, 41, Johnstown

Justin Pileski, 30, Johnstown

John Noon, 40, Johnstown

Investigators have outstanding felony warrants for these individuals:

Tina Hennessey, 51, Altoona

​Ronald Kenney, 47, Altoona

​James Stiffler, 52, Altoona

​Shawn Perry, 43, Altoona

​​Calvin Carson, 38, Altoona

​Ajee Chriswell-Booker, Philadelphia

​​Emonee Peterson, 30, Altoona

​​Frank Minielli, 37, Altoona

​Matthew Lantz, 36, Altoona

​Brittany Miller, 29, Tyrone

​Darren Alston, 34, Johnstown

Nifeece Brown, 30

Tessa Chiappini, 38, Johnstown

George Robinson, 35, Johnstown

Ralph Munoz, 44, Johnstown

The Office of Attorney General led the investigation and arrest operation, with assistance in Blair County from Altoona Police Department, Tyrone Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Allegheny Township Police, Logan Township Police, Bellwood Police, Huntingdon Borough Police, Blair County Sheriff’s, Blair County Parole and Probation, and Blair County Prison officials.

Assisting in Cambria County were the Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Richland Township Police Department, Cambria Township Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Johnstown Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. ATF, U.S. HSI, and U.S. Marshals Service.

The Blair County and Cambria County District Attorney’s Offices will prosecute the cases. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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