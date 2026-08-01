Aloha Festivals Celebrates 80 Years of Hawaiian Culture and Community

Posted on: July 31, 2026 | Category: Community



This September, Hawaiʻi’s communities will come together as Aloha Festivals marks its 80th year of preserving and sharing Hawaiian culture. On Oʻahu, enjoy free family-friendly events including the Royal Court Investiture & Opening Ceremony (September 5), the Waikīkī Hoʻolauleʻa (September 19), and the Floral Parade (September 26).

The aloha spirit extends beyond Oʻahu, with Aloha-themed festivals and cultural celebrations taking place on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi throughout September.

Join our local communities in honoring Hawaiʻi’s traditions, music, hula, and the enduring spirit of aloha!

For more information, visit the Aloha Festivals website.