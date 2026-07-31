CPW announces emergency public fish salvage at Daigre Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced an emergency public fish salvage effective immediately at Daigre Reservoir on Wahatoya State Wildlife Area in Huerfano County. This photo shows the reservoir on July 31, 2026. CPW Photo/Jenny Ives

July 31, 2026

LA VETA, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces an emergency public fish salvage effective immediately at Daigre Reservoir on Wahatoya State Wildlife Area in Huerfano County.

Extreme drought, combined with municipal water needs, requires Daigre Reservoir to be drawn down to supply water to the communities of Walsenburg and La Veta. Wahatoya Reservoir has already been drained under the same conditions, making Daigre Reservoir the next available municipal water source. Realizing the entire fishery may be lost, CPW is authorizing an emergency public fish salvage to optimize use of the fishery resource in accordance with Parks and Wildlife Commission Regulation 104.G. The emergency fish salvage order was signed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Laura Clellan.

"The fish belong to the public, and we want to provide anglers the opportunity to harvest as many fish as possible before declining water levels potentially cause us to lose the fishery," said Carrie Tucker, CPW aquatic biologist. "This emergency public fish salvage allows the public to benefit from the resource while conditions still allow access."

CPW fisheries staff also plan to conduct fish salvage operations where practical, relocating fish to other public waters to conserve as much of the fishery resource as possible. Fish relocated from Daigre Reservoir are expected to be stocked in Martin Reservoir and Horseshoe Lake at Lathrop State Park. This provides licensed anglers an opportunity to utilize the public resource.

Daigre Reservoir supports a popular fishery for tiger muskie, bass, trout, and bluegill.

The emergency public fish salvage applies only to Daigre Reservoir.

A valid Colorado fishing license is required for anglers ages 16 and older. Current size, bag, and possession limits are suspended only for Daigre Reservoir until the emergency public fish salvage is lifted. Anglers may use methods currently legal at the reservoir. Artificial flies and lures restrictions have been lifted, and bait is permitted, excluding live baitfish. The collection, use, or possession of live fish for use as bait is prohibited in all waters east of the Continental Divide above 7,000 feet in elevation.

Notification of the emergency public fish salvage opening and closure will be posted on signs at the reservoir. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will announce the end of the emergency public fish salvage when conditions change or the salvage is complete.

Anglers ages 16 and older must possess a valid Colorado fishing license.

Additional fishing information, including license requirements, and additional fishing opportunities across Colorado

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