Historic 8 BR/4.5 BA Home with 6-bay Garage on 6± Acres in Lynchburg, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

114 Buckingham Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502 114 Buckingham Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502 114 Buckingham Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502 114 Buckingham Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502 114 Buckingham Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502

"Dreambrook Estate"--Amazing Opportunity to Own a Well Maintained Home & Outbuildings on Acreage in the Windsor Hills Area of Lynchburg, VA Set for Auction

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a "Dreambrook Estate" — An amazing opportunity to own a home and outbuildings on acreage in the desirable Windsor Hills Area of Lynchburg, VA” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of a "Dreambrook Estate" — An amazing opportunity to own a well maintained home and outbuildings on acreage in the desirable Windsor Hills Area of Lynchburg, VA on Wednesday, August 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The property’s many highlights include a well maintained 8 BR/5 BA home w/finished walk-out basement and attached garage on 6.029 +/ - acres, a 6 bay 36'x96' garage/shop and a desirable location off of Timberlake Road minutes from Liberty University,” said Nicholls. ““Rich in history and full of character, this one-of-a-kind property offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Lynchburg's past,” remarked Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits. Now it's your chance to bid your price and make it yours.”“Long before the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg was developed, this home served as the original farmhouse on the historic Wooldridge Farm . In 2006, the home was carefully relocated to its current 6± acre setting, where it began a new chapter. At the same time, the upper level of the original barn was preserved and incorporated into what is now the impressive 36' x 96' detached 6-bay garage,” said Mark Tomlin ‭(434-941-1814‬) and Mason Thomas (434-665-7344‬) auction marketing coordinators.‬‬‬‬“The property in conveniently located off Timberlake Road and just minutes from Liberty University , the University of Lynchburg, Wards Road shopping and dining, Centra hospitals, downtown Lynchburg, Lynchburg Regional Airport, and US-29 and US-460,” stated Tomlin Thomas.‬‬‬The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Tomlin and Thomas. Wednesday, August 5 @ 11:00AM ED 114 Buckingham Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502 Well-maintained 8 BR/4.5 BA home w/finished basement on 6.029 +/- acres off Timberlake Rd. in desirable Windsor Hills area of Lynchburg, VA• This home measures 7,214 +/- gross sf., has an open floor plan and features a large front porch, a beautiful entry foyer, 2 kitchens (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, great room, office, laundry room, finished walk-out basement (part was used as an Airbnb and would be perfect for multi-generational living), attic and attached 2-car garage• Flooring: hardwood on main level; carpet on upper level• Heating & cooling: heat pump; 2 fireplaces• City water & sewer; electric water heater• Detached 36'x96' 6-bay garage/shop (concrete floor for 2 bays and gravel for the remainder); additional cottage• Other Features: there are two creeks on the property; walking trails; mature trees; outdoor entertaining space; solar panels on roof of the barn; safe neighborhood and very walkable; gravel driveway• Internet: Comcast XfinityThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.This auction is being held in partnership with T and T Realty & Auction of Madison Heights, VAFor more information, call Mark Tomlin ‭(434-941-1814‬) or Mason Thomas (434-665-7344‬) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.‬‬‬‬Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

8 BR/4.5 BA Home with Finished Basement & Expansive 6-Bay Detached Garage on 6± Acres in Town off Timberlake Rd. – Lynchburg, VA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.