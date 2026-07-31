Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/3

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The following work is scheduled on Broome County roadways beginning Monday, August 3rd. Storm damage cleanup on Oquaga Lake Road

Cleaning ditches on Oquaguaga Road, Old Newark Valley Road & Dunham Hill Road

Culvert work on North Sanford Road, Old Route 17, Old Newark Valley Road & Hardie Road

Guide rail repairs on Nanticoke Drive

Mowing the right of way on county roadways

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