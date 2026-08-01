HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West Named Among Top 100 International Leaders for Humanitarian Impact

HRH King Dr. Ruben Maurice West of the United States has been named among the Top 100 International Leaders by the International College of Peace Studies in Nairobi, Kenya HRH King Dr. Ruben Maurice West of the United States has been named among the Top 100 International Leaders by the International College of Peace Studies in Nairobi, Kenya HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West presents former Mauritian president with the iChange Nations™ Ruben M. West Global Voice of Change Award in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe International gathering to celebrate HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West. (seated far left) Robinson M. West, (next) HRH Queen Dr. Robin L. West, (next) HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West, (next) HH Queen Mother Rosetta, M. West, (next) HH Veronica J. Byrd Veronica J. Byrd of Kansas USA, Dr. Ruben M. West of Illinois, USA, and Rosetta M. West of Kansas USA, pose for pictures at a ceremony conducted by the International College of Peace Studies, Nairobi Kenya.

International College of Peace Studies honors West during its fifth-anniversary recognition for global service, peacebuilding and humanitarian diplomacy

HRH King Dr. Ruben Maurice West was selected among our Top 100 International Leaders for linking influence to service through humanitarian diplomacy, civility, peacebuilding, and global leadership.” — His Eminence Dr. Kennedy Waningu, International College of Peace Studies

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HRH King Dr. Ruben Maurice West of the United States has been named among the Top 100 International Leaders by the International College of Peace Studies in Nairobi, Kenya, in recognition of his humanitarian service and positive impact on communities and institutions worldwide.The Certificate of Honor was issued on April 25, 2026, by the International Institute of Humanitarian Diplomacy on behalf of the International College of Peace Studies as part of the college’s fifth-anniversary celebration. HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West was formally presented with the honor in July 2026 during his visit to Kenya. The recognition celebrates leaders whose service to humanity advances a more peaceful, compassionate and cooperative world.The award represents a continuation of West’s established relationship with the International College of Peace Studies. In July 2024, the institution formally recognized him in Nairobi as a Humanitarian Negotiator, Humanitarian Diplomat, and International Ambassador for Peace following specialized training in humanitarian diplomacy and international affairs“This recognition is meaningful because it affirms that leadership must ultimately be measured by service,” West said. “Titles may provide access, but responsibility determines impact. My commitment is to continue using every available platform to strengthen civility, honor transformative leadership, and build relationships that improve lives across nations.”Recognition Grounded in International ServiceThe Top 100 International Leaders distinction recognizes West’s sustained work in humanitarian diplomacy, leadership development, civility, and international relationship-building, as well as individuals whose service is transforming communities. His work spans the United States, Africa, and other international regions, where he collaborates with royal houses, government leaders, diplomats, educational institutions, faith communities, humanitarian organizations, entrepreneurs, and grassroots leaders.Rather than treating recognition as an end in itself, West has developed platforms that identify, connect, and elevate deserving leaders. His international work centers on the principle that leaders who produce meaningful results should receive greater visibility, stronger partnerships and access to expanded opportunities for service.As Special Envoy for iChange Nations™, West has presented international honors to traditional leaders, educators, public officials, humanitarian advocates, entrepreneurs and community builders whose work demonstrates integrity, compassion and measurable impact. His role also involves building bridges among institutions and leaders who might otherwise operate separately, creating opportunities for collaboration across education, humanitarian development, diplomacy, leadership training, and community advancement.Dr. Waningu is recognized by the college as a founding president and an international peace ambassador. His broader peace work has included peace education, conflict-resolution training, community engagement, world peace initiatives, and appeals for peaceful approaches to international conflict.About the International College of Peace StudiesThe International College of Peace Studies, based in Nairobi, was established to provide education and practical professional development in peacebuilding, humanitarian diplomacy, conflict resolution, and related fields. The institution's work is grounded in the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. Its programs are designed to prepare professionals and community leaders for careers in humanitarian service, peacebuilding, governance, diplomacy, counseling, disaster management, and international development. The college was established in Nairobi around 2020 and maintains international relationships and operations beyond Kenya. It offers training for government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, foundations, diplomats, humanitarian practitioners, and individuals seeking to strengthen their capacity for peace and service.The institution’s recognition as one of the Top 100 International Leaders for its fifth anniversary celebrates graduates and affiliated leaders whose education and humanitarian service are producing a positive impact.A Kingship Centered on ServiceWest’s international responsibilities expanded significantly on Feb. 6, 2026, when he was formally crowned King of the Kham Royal Kingdom of South Africa.The coronation was presided over by HRH King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane at the Royal Palace of the Kham Royal Kingdom and recognized West’s record of principled leadership, humanitarian service, and international collaboration. Several other traditional kings participated in the process leading to his installation. West has consistently described his kingship as a responsibility rather than a ceremonial title. His royal role extends his capacity to cultivate international partnerships, support community development initiatives, and connect traditional leadership with educational, humanitarian, and economic opportunities. His leadership philosophy is grounded in the belief that royal authority must be expressed through service, cultural respect, institutional strengthening, and a commitment to future generations.Through this responsibility, West seeks to connect royal houses with credible partners capable of supporting education, skills development, technology, job creation, humanitarian outreach, infrastructure, investment, and leadership development.Recent International Award RecipientsAmong the individuals West has recently recognized or helped elevate through his international work are:Her Excellency Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of the Republic of Mauritius, was honored in Victoria Falls with the Ruben M. West Global Voice of Change Award for her leadership in science, innovation, education, and the advancement of women and girls.Her Excellency Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the first woman to lead the continental body, was recognized for decades of public service and contributions to African policy and cooperation.Her Excellency Dr. Scholastica Kimaryo, former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Development Program, was honored for her contributions to international development, governance, and humanitarian policy.Her Excellency Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, was recognized for humanitarian initiatives through the Angel of Hope Foundation, which supports healthcare, education, women, youth, food security, and community well-being.HRH King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane, the royal head of the Kham Royal Kingdom, who received international honors recognizing his traditional leadership, service, and commitment to the dignity of his people.These presentations reflect West’s broader commitment to creating a global culture of honor in which leaders are recognized not solely for public prominence but for the lives, systems, and communities improved through their service.High-Level Honors and AppointmentsWest’s international honors include being named a National Hero in Kenya for philanthropic contributions and humanitarian service. He has also received the Civility Voice Diplomat’s Global Humanitarian Award, which recognizes his contributions to humanitarian service and the promotion of civility. In Liberia, West received the Global Legacy in Leadership and Civility Award in recognition of his humanitarian diplomacy, international engagement, and leadership impactHis honors and appointments also include the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Barack Obama, service as a World Civility Ambassador, appointment as a Universal Peace Ambassador, and international responsibilities with iChange Nations™. His iChange Nations™ leadership has included serving as a senior global civility consultant and Special Envoy, advising and recognizing leaders across sectors and nations.Building a Global Culture of Civility and HonorWest is the founder of the Global Civility Leadership Institute, which advances civility-centered leadership, humanitarian diplomacy, ethical influence, and international collaboration. The institute is designed to strengthen leaders and institutions committed to human dignity, peaceful engagement, and sustainable community transformation. His work emphasizes that civility is more than politeness. It is a strategic leadership discipline that shapes how governments, organizations, institutions, and communities communicate, cooperate, and resolve conflict. Through leadership training, international recognition programs, diplomatic engagement, and strategic partnerships, West seeks to cultivate a global network of leaders equipped to serve beyond personal interests and to produce measurable benefits for others.The Top 100 International Leaders recognition affirms that his expanding international role is rooted in an established record of service, education, and humanitarian engagement. For West, the award is both an honor and a renewed mandate.“This recognition does not signal that the work is complete,” West said. “It confirms that the work must continue with greater cooperation, deeper responsibility, and stronger systems capable of serving people long after any one leader has left the room.”About HRH King Dr. Ruben M. WestHRH King Dr. Ruben M. West is an international humanitarian diplomat, World Civility Ambassador, leadership strategist, Special Envoy for iChange Nations™, and founder of the Global Civility Leadership Institute. He works internationally with royal leaders, government officials, educators, diplomats, humanitarian organizations, and community advocates to advance civility, recognize transformational leadership, and build partnerships that empower people and strengthen institutions. He was crowned King of the Kham Royal Kingdom of South Africa in February 2026 and continues to use his royal, humanitarian, and diplomatic platforms to support leadership development, cultural cooperation, and community transformation.About the International College of Peace StudiesThe International College of Peace Studies is a Nairobi-based institution that provides professional education and training in peacebuilding, humanitarian diplomacy, conflict resolution, governance, and related areas of international service. The College of Peace Studies seeks to prepare humanitarian professionals, leaders, and institutions to address conflict, promote peaceful cooperation, and support communities through practical education and international engagement.

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