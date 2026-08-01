Intensive Treatment Systems Highlights CARF Accreditation and Sublocade Care

Arizona's CARF-accredited outpatient MAT provider now offers Sublocade injections alongside methadone and Suboxone at six Phoenix-area clinic locations.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intensive Treatment Systems (ITS), a CARF-accredited outpatient substance use disorder treatment provider serving adults throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, is raising awareness of two important components of its care model: its commitment to nationally recognized quality standards and access to individualized medication-assisted treatment options, including Sublocade for eligible patients.The announcement is intended to help individuals and families affected by opioid use disorder understand that accredited outpatient care, counseling, peer support, psychiatric services, and medication-based treatment options are available within their community.CARF accreditation reflects an organization’s commitment to quality improvement, person-centered services, responsible program management, and measurable patient outcomes. ITS has maintained CARF-accredited treatment programs for many years, supporting its broader mission of delivering compassionate and evidence-based substance use disorder care.For people seeking opioid treatment in Phoenix, Arizona, accreditation can provide an additional consideration when comparing treatment providers. ITS combines medication-assisted treatment with counseling, psychiatric care, case management, and peer recovery support. Treatment plans are individualized according to each patient’s medical needs, recovery goals, personal circumstances, and clinical evaluation.One medication that may be considered for eligible adults is Sublocade, an FDA-approved extended-release buprenorphine injection for moderate-to-severe opioid use disorder. Sublocade may be appropriate for adults who have initiated treatment with transmucosal buprenorphine or who are already receiving buprenorphine treatment.Sublocade is administered by a certified healthcare provider and is intended to be used as part of a complete treatment program that includes counseling and psychosocial support. Because it is designed for monthly administration, it may reduce the need for daily buprenorphine dosing for some patients.ITS clinicians work individually with patients to determine whether Sublocade, Methadone, Suboxone, Vivitrol, or another treatment approach is clinically appropriate. No single medication is right for everyone, and treatment recommendations are based on a patient’s health, treatment history, recovery needs, and preferences.Financial accessibility is another important consideration for people seeking substance use disorder treatment. ITS serves members of participating AHCCCS health plans, eligible veterans using TriWest, qualifying individuals receiving Substance Use Block Grant funding, and patients using self-pay options.Substance Use Block Grant funding is primarily intended to support uninsured and underinsured individuals who need substance use disorder treatment and recovery services. It is not limited exclusively to Title 19 members. In fact, qualifying non-Title 19/21 individuals may receive assistance when they do not have AHCCCS coverage, have no other insurance, or are underinsured. Eligibility is determined individually and remains subject to program requirements and available funding.ITS staff can help prospective patients understand the enrollment process, available funding pathways, and the treatment services for which they may qualify. Individuals should contact ITS directly for an assessment of their coverage and funding options.Intensive Treatment Systems operates six clinic locations in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, and San Tan Valley, along with a mobile treatment unit. ITS West Clinic serves as a 24/7 walk-in access point, allowing adults to begin the intake process when they are ready to seek treatment. Same-day intake and transportation assistance are also available to help reduce common barriers to care.In addition to medication-assisted treatment, ITS provides counseling, integrated psychiatric services, certified peer support, case management, aftercare planning, and alumni support. These services are designed to address both the clinical and practical factors that can affect long-term recovery.CARF accreditation is not simply a certificate we hang on the wall. It reflects a daily commitment to meeting rigorous standards and providing person-centered care to every individual who comes through our doors. Offering Sublocade as one of our treatment options allows eligible patients to consider an FDA-approved, once-monthly medication as part of an individualized recovery plan. At Intensive Treatment Systems, hope is not abstract. It can begin with same-day intake, an evidence-based treatment plan, and a team committed to caring for the whole person from the very first visit.About Intensive Treatment Systems of Arizona:Intensive Treatment Systems of Arizona (ITS) is a CARF-accredited outpatient medication assisted treatment provider serving adults across the Phoenix metro area from six clinic locations and Arizona's first fully functioning MAT mobile unit. ITS combines FDA-approved medications, individual and group counseling, peer support, and in-house psychiatric care to deliver integrated, whole-patient treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorder. With 24/7 access, same-day intake, walk-in availability, and complimentary transportation, ITS is committed to removing every barrier between a person and the recovery they deserve.Press Contact:Intensive Treatment Systems of Arizona, outreach@itsofaz.com, https://www.itsofaz.com

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