CertiProf Accelerates Adoption of AI Governance and AI Security Amid Global Regulatory Demands

CertiProf Launches AI Governance Portfolio

International certification and industry organizations are moving at an unprecedented pace toward AI Governance and AI Security. Enterprise AI adoption is no longer just about technical innovation.” — Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the adoption of generative and predictive artificial intelligence accelerates across the global corporate landscape, AI management has transitioned from a future technical consideration into an immediate strategic and regulatory imperative. In response to evolving international regulations and the urgent need to mitigate operational risks, Certiprof officially announces the launch of its specialized portfolio in AI Governance, AI Risk Management, and AI Security.This new certification ecosystem is engineered specifically to prepare AI Consultants, Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), and corporate auditors to implement globally recognized frameworks.Solutions Engineered for Global Regulatory ComplianceWith the rollout of the EU AI Act and tightening global data privacy laws, organizations face increasing demands to audit their algorithms, ensure fairness, transparency, and data traceability, and safeguard intellectual property. CertiProf’s portfolio addresses these requirements through structured certifications built on:1. AI Governance (ISO/IEC 42001): Certification in AI Management Systems for enterprise organizations.2. AI Risk Management (NIST AI RMF): Framework for identifying, assessing, and mitigating algorithmic bias, operational failures, and AI risks (3. AI Security (ISO/IEC 27001 / OWASP AI): Protection against prompt injection, data poisoning, and privacy leaks (Upcoming Launch).4. AI Compliance (EU AI Act / Local Regulations): Legal auditing, risk classification, and regulatory readiness (In Development)."International certification and industry organizations are moving at an unprecedented pace toward AI Governance and AI Security. Enterprise AI adoption is no longer just about technical innovation—it is about accountability, risk management, and trust. With this launch, we accelerate our commitment to providing the market with the methodological frameworks required to lead this transformation securely and rigorously," stated Ismael, CEO at CertiProf.Market Acceleration and Industry ValueThe market for AI consulting and certification is experiencing historical growth. International accreditation and standards bodies are shifting their focus toward algorithmic governance to satisfy demand from multinational corporations. Offering a structured certification pathway under ISO/IEC 42001 and NIST AI RMF enables professionals and organizations to avoid severe regulatory penalties while gaining a competitive edge by demonstrating ethical, secure AI practices.If you want to learn more about Certiprof Artificial Intelligence Certifications, visit their website: https://certiprof.com/collections/artificial-intelligence-certifications About CertiProfCertiProf is a globally recognized professional certification body providing training (through its partners community) and certification programs in agile methodologies, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, and digital governance. Its mission is to empower the next generation of professionals and technology leaders to implement secure, ethical, and industry-compliant solutions worldwide.

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