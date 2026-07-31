One Year Since Launching, Michael Whatley’s Candidacy Defined by Lies, Self-Enrichment & Spiking Costs For Families

One year since DC insider and Big Oil Lobbyist Michael Whatley announced his run for Senate, North Carolina families have seen all they need to: Whatley is a lying, self-enriching, out-of-touch DC insider who backs policies that are sending prices skyrocketing.

Whatley is a liar. To date, he has lied about:

Whatley is running for Senate to continue to enrich himself.

Whatley is out of touch, insisting “costs are coming down” while supporting policies that raise costs on North Carolina families.

HEALTH CARE: Whatley cheered on DC Republicans as they refused to extend the ACA tax credits, sending monthly premiums doubling for nearly one million North Carolinians.

GAS: Whatley continues to “absolutely” support the Iran War as it sends gas prices skyrocketing.

TARIFFS: Whatley called the trade war “record setting in terms of […] effectiveness” and said he supports it “wholeheartedly” – even as it spikes costs for families as the grocery store.

UTILITIES: As North Carolina families face yet another Duke Energy rate hike, longtime Duke Energy Lobbyist Whatley refused to denounce it.



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