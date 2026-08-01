CBP announces Roque Caza as new Director of Field Operations for Tucson Field Office

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the appointment of Roque Caza as the new Director of Field Operations for the Tucson Field Office. Caza will assume responsibility for all operational and administrative aspects of the Tucson Field Office, leading a team of nearly 1,500 officers, agriculture specialists and administrative staff.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the appointment of Roque Caza as the new Director of Field Operations for the Tucson Field Office.

The Tucson Field Office plays a critical role in securing the nation's borders and facilitating legitimate trade and travel. It encompasses six land border ports of entry and two international airports located throughout Arizona. This extensive operational area manages a substantial annual traffic volume, averaging 480,338 commercial trucks, 11,459 buses and 9.3 million vehicles. Additionally, the office processes 961 trains and 13,626 aircraft, facilitating the movement of 17.3 million vehicle passengers, 6.6 million pedestrians and 1 million aircraft passengers each year.

Beyond passenger and cargo processing, the field office processes a yearly average of $29.9 billion in merchandise value and collects an estimated $758 million in duties. Caza will oversee the team responsible for processing all international trade and travel while detecting and deterring illicit activity.

Caza brings extensive leadership experience from his 25-year civil service career. He has served in various pivotal roles within CBP, including as director of the Counter Network Division within the National Targeting Center. In that capacity, he led strategic and operational efforts to organize a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach against transnational threat networks. Prior to his selection for the Tucson position, Caza served as port director for the Calexico East, Calexico West and Andrade ports of entry in Southern California.

“I look forward to working with the men and women of the Office of Field Operations to address the transnational security challenges of today and adapt to those of tomorrow while providing exceptional service to the traveling public,” Caza said.

CBP's Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. CBP officers screen all people, vehicles and goods entering the United States while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel. Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation's food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.