Sound Transit announces timeline for building light rail to Ballard

Sound Transit announced today that the Ballard Light Rail Extension could begin service to Market Street in Ballard by 2042 if it is able to close the project’s funding gap by 2033.

“As a board and an agency, we are united in our commitment to deliver the full Ballard Light Rail Extension and all voter-approved ST3 projects,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay (Sound Transit Board Member). “The information provided by Sound Transit today shows we can deliver light rail to Market Street in 2042 if we stay focused over the next 7 years on finding cost savings and additional financial capacity. I’m ready to do everything in my capacity as a board member and regional leader to make this happen.”

“Light rail to Ballard is not dead. Today’s announcement shows us the way to get Ballard Link back on track. I asked for Sound Transit to provide this date range to increase transparency for the public and provide us all a clear vision of the work we must do together to deliver light rail to Ballard. We must use these tools and get this project delivered by 2042. We always knew that without additional resources or cost savings the date would be unacceptable. Now, we are unified on the work we must do to move that date sooner,” said Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss (Sound Transit Board Member).

“As a lifelong transit rider, I know how important the full build out of ST3 is to people’s lives and to our region’s future. As your Mayor, I’m going to make sure we get it across the finish line. Together with my fellow Board members, Sound Transit staff, and our partners in local government, I’m confident we will find creative ways to lower costs and fund construction of the Ballard Link Extension all the way to Market Street,” said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (Sound Transit Board Member). As we saw this summer, a connected and convenient transit system can elevate a city and region to world-class status, and we are committed to building upon that success.”

“The funding package adopted by the Sound Transit Board in May included 100% design for Ballard and amendments sponsored by North King County board members to accelerate Sound Transit’s pursuit of cost savings, additional financial tools, and community and board accountability on Ballard light rail—including providing a date for delivering Ballard that’s accurate and informed by analysis,” said King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Sound Transit Board Member). “Today we are seeing action on those directives. The framework shared by Sound Transit provides a date that’s grounded in tangible steps for delivering all the way to Market Street. The design work done on West Seattle shows what’s possible when we demand creative thinking and aggressively pursue cost-savings options: properties avoided, ridership retained, and billions saved. Now we must apply the same approach to Ballard while rolling up our sleeves with our state legislative partners to secure the needed financial tools. We will get to Ballard, and we will not stop working until we deliver on that commitment.”

Background

In May, the Sound Transit Board adopted an updated Sound Transit 3 (ST3) system plan to address its long-term financial shortfalls. That plan fully funded an initial segment of the Ballard Link, from Chinatown-International District to Seattle Center, but designated the rest of the project, from Seattle Center to Ballard, as not currently affordable within existing resources.

Sound Transit’s North King County Board Members, including King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, and Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss pushed for changes to that plan in support of Ballard light rail. One of those was an amendment, sponsored by Councilmember Strauss, that required Sound Transit to provide the public with a date range for building light rail to Ballard by August 1, as they have now done.

Ballard Link Extension Timeline

The full Ballard Link Extension from Chinatown-International District to Market Street in Ballard could open as soon as 2042 if Sound Transit further reduces project costs, increases financial capacity, and secures the remaining construction funding.

Sound Transit is actively searching for ways to reduce costs for the Ballard Link Extension. Similar work for the West Seattle Link Extension already identified around $2.5 billion in cost savings. Meanwhile, there are several options for Sound Transit to expand its financial capacity through strategies like pursuing state authority for longer term bonds, increasing debt capacity, reforming permitting to speed project delivery, and securing additional third-party funding.

Sound Transit announced today that in order complete the full Ballard Link Extension by 2042, the agency would have to meet the following milestones:

By 2030: Identify approximately $1 billion in additional savings or financial capacity to begin acquiring property between Seattle Center and Market Street.

Identify approximately $1 billion in additional savings or financial capacity to begin acquiring property between Seattle Center and Market Street. By 2032: Complete final design, giving the Board a clearer understanding of the project’s cost and remaining opportunities for savings.

Complete final design, giving the Board a clearer understanding of the project’s cost and remaining opportunities for savings. By 2033: Secure the funding needed to build the full extension and preserve the opportunity for a 2042 opening.

If Sound Transit is unable to secure additional savings or financial capacity and must rely on waiting for existing revenues to pay for the extension, service to Smith Cove, Interbay, and Ballard could be delayed until around 2060. Meanwhile, service from Chinatown-International District to Seattle Center would be scheduled to begin in 2042.

State and Local Leaders Speak Out

“We will not stop fighting for Ballard light rail. This announcement brings much needed transparency to the process and creates clarity around the timeline and tools Sound Transit must pursue to deliver this project. Our community and local elected leadership is united in making sure we build the Ballard Link as quickly as possible,” said Washington State Senator Noel Frame.

“The Ballard Link Extension will serve more people than any other expansion project in Sound Transit history. It is one of the most important investments we can make to grow jobs, build more housing, and address climate change. Today’s announcement gives us a timeline for getting it done faster,” said Washington State Representative Liz Berry.

“Ballard light rail is simply too important not to build. Sound Transit’s announcement today gives us a roadmap to delivering the light rail voters were promised when they approved ST3. It’s going to take strong, coordinated action from city, county, state, and federal leaders, but I know we are united in our commitment to get this done,” said Washington State Representative Julia Reed.

“Today, Sound Transit made it clear that by utilizing specific financial and policy tools between now and 2033, light rail could come to Ballard as soon as 2042. Over the past several months, I’ve seen residents across Seattle organizing strategically and rallying together to support this effort. Now, we need to keep the energy up to hold the Board accountable, meet those deadlines, and make sure that light rail makes it all the way to Market Street,” said King County Councilmember Jorge Barón.

“We appreciate that Sound Transit has identified the tools and pathway forward to bring light rail to Ballard by 2042. If we’ve learned anything over the years of public debate, it is that the Ballard community is unified in its desire for light rail service, there is consensus around the Ballard station to be located at NW Market Street and 15th Avenue NW, and the ridership will be the highest among any segment within the Link system. It’s time for Sound Transit to use these tools and get the job done by 2042,” said Ballard Alliance Executive Director Mike Stewart.

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