Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the South Park Community to provide input for future fitness zone at Marra-Desimone Park

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to visit our booth at the Duwamish River Festival, 8700 Dallas Ave. S, on Saturday, August 8 between noon and 5 pm to learn about the future Marra-Desimone Park Fitness Zone. Together with your input we will provide exercise equipment that will provide a new fitness zone for all.

This is a community-initiated project funded by the SPR Park CommUNITY Fund. There are two separate projects occurring at Marra-Desimone Park. This Fitness Zone project in the design phase and the play area project which is anticipated to be in construction by early 2027.

We look forward to gathering your input for the Fitness Zone during the Duwamish River Festival at Duwamish River People’s Park and Shoreline Habitat 8700 Dallas Ave S, Seattle WA 98108.

For more information, visit https://engageseattleparks.com/marra-desimone-park-improvements or contact Stew Bowerman at Stew.Bowerman@seattle.gov.