Travel Tips: Seafair Weekend, new on Denny Way, more (July 30-Aug. 13)

Seafair, sports, and something new on Denny Way. There’s lots to cover in this edition of our biweekly Travel Tips series!

First, we’ve got a travel guide to help you get to Seafair Weekend Festival, including where you can catch a FREE shuttle from the light rail!

Seattle Storm, Mariners, Sounders FC, and Reign FC all have games coming up. Our gameday guide has tips for getting to Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park and Climate Pledge Arena.

Big news on Denny Way! The final phase of our Denny Way Bus Reliability Project kicks off this weekend. Starting on Aug. 1, cars merging onto Interstate 5 will have a new route to the freeway. More details in the construction section below and in this blog post.

Summers in Seattle are packed with things to do and places to explore. That’s why every two weeks we’re sharing “Travel Tips” this summer.

Read on for a roundup of:

Planned construction and travel impacts

Summer tips like free shuttles and special transit services

Make sure to check the SDOT Blog and follow us on social media. For real-time traffic information and advisories visit our Traveler’s Map on seattle.gov/Travelers and follow @SDOTtraffic on X.

For travel resources like “how to” videos covering transit basics, links to our regional transit partners, and more visit FlipYourTrip.org.

Jump to:

SDOT planned construction and travel impacts

Please note: our construction projects take place throughout Seattle. Explore more projects on the SDOT Current Projects page of our website.

To stay informed about projects near you, subscribe to our email updates. Select from a list of projects and subscribe to the ones you’re most interested in.

Starting Aug. 1, buses and cars merging onto the freeway won’t need to compete for the same lane of Denny Way near Interstate 5, one of Seattle’s busiest streets.

To help keep traffic flowing, people driving to I-5 south from eastbound Denny Way will turn right on Boren Ave and left on Howell St instead of using Yale Ave.

Graphic: SDOT

This change is part of the final phase of our Seattle Transportation Levy-funded Denny Way Bus Reliability Project. A new bus-only lane is coming to the corridor this month.

Thanks to the current Seattle Transit Measure, more bus service for the Route 8 is on the way too!

More information and updates:

RELATED: Denny Way: New route to I-5 starts Sat. as bus project enters final phase | LOCALLY FUNDED

Construction Alert: Emergency Sewer Repairs and Roosevelt Way NE Closure: Crews with Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) will need to perform emergency sewer repairs on Roosevelt Way NE after concrete entered the sewer system. To complete these repairs, crews will need to close Roosevelt Way NE between the west leg of NE 42nd St and NE Campus Pkwy this upcoming weekend. The closure will occur as early as the evening of Friday, July 31 , and last through Sunday, August 2 .

Electrical and sidewalk work in the University District: We are performing electrical work in many areas in the University District. Visit the project page to learn more.

We are performing electrical work in many areas in the University District. Visit the project page to learn more. Work and traffic impacts in Eastlake: Visit the project page for a map and list of street closures.

Visit the project page for a map and list of street closures. Fairview Ave N One southbound lane of Fairview Ave N remains closed as we widen the west side of Fairview Ave N between Eastlake Ave E and Valley St. Crews will continue to demolish the area and pour new concrete. Over the next few weeks, crews will install underground electrical wires and pour concrete for new sidewalks at several places along Fairview Ave N. Visit the project page for a list of locations.



More information and updates:

We’re in the final stretch of construction. Get the latest update on what’s happening in your neighborhood:

Now that the roundabout is open in all directions, our crews are beginning protected bike lane and bus shelter work in this area which requires closing and relocating Metro Stop #9670 at NE 125th St eastbound and Lake City Way NE from July 23 until September 7.

We’ll continue to work on elements of the roundabout over the next several months, so please be alert to signs, flaggers, and construction workers while traveling through the area. You can expect intermittent lane reductions to pour concrete and complete other work.

What to Expect During Construction

Typical weekday working hours from 7 AM – 5 PM

Temporary Metro bus stop relocations: NE 125th St eastbound and Lake City Way NE – Stop #9670 (Work Zone 8) from July 23 to September 7 25th Ave NE eastbound – Stop #35420 (Work Zone 6) until early August 28th Ave NE eastbound – Stop #35440 (Work Zone 7) until early August

Lane shifts, closures, temporary detours, and short delays in active work zones. Flaggers will direct traffic as needed

Impacts to bus stops. Please visit King County Metro’s Service Advisories page for current route and stop information.

More information and updates:

Construction is underway to transform the Greenwood Ave N into a safer, more accessible street for everyone.

We started work on the east side of Greenwood Ave N between N 137th St and N 133rd St and will work in this area for the next few months.

Please be alert for parking restrictions, lane shifts, and other construction activities as you travel through the area.

More information and updates:

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Announcements from other agencies

Please note: This is just a brief roundup of major announcements. Make sure to check other news and alert pages for agencies like King County Metro, Sound Transit, WSDOT, Seattle Center Monorail, and Washington State Ferries.

Northbound I-5 in Seattle is reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge until the end of 2026.

The express lanes will remain open northbound-only 24 hours a day.

The Harvard Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-5 is closed until mid-October.

Read more on the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) website.

Sound Transit: Construction near Judkins Park and Mercer Island light rail stations

According to Sound Transit, crews will perform scheduled rail grinding this August at night. Rail grinding is a regular part of light rail system maintenance. It smooths the surface of the rails to extend the track’s life and support a smoother, quieter ride over time.

During this work, nearby neighbors may notice:

Intermittent grinding noise.

Maintenance vehicles, work lights, and crews working along the tracks.

Visible sparks and light smoke, from a distance.

These are normal parts of the rail grinding process and are expected while crews work safely

Visit Sound Transit’s service alerts page for service updates.

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Major league home games

Whether you’re cheering on the Mariners, Storm, Sounders, Reign, Seahawks, or Kraken, transit can help you get to the stadium you need!

We have a blog post with connections to the stadiums from King Street Station, which is where Sounder and Amtrak trains stop in Seattle and near the Link light rail, Seattle Streetcar, buses and the free seasonal Waterfront Shuttle.

RELATED: Getting to games in Seattle: Skip traffic, parking with these transit tips

Seattle Storm

Upcoming games at Climate Pledge Arena

Mon, August 10 vs Chicago Sky @ 7:00 PM

Fri, August 14 vs Portland Fire @ 7:00 PM

More on storm.wnba.com.

Seattle Mariners

Upcoming games at T Mobile Arena

Fri, July 31 vs Twins @ 7:10 PM

Sat, August 1 vs Twins @ 1:10 PM

Sun, August 2 vs Twins @ 1:10 PM

Tues, August 4 vs Tigers @ 6:40 PM

Wed, August 5 vs Tigers @ 6:40 PM

Thurs, August 6 vs Tigers @ 1:10 PM

Fri, August 7 vs Rays @ 6:45 PM

Sat, August 8 vs Rays @ 6:50 PM

More on mlb.com/mariners.

Seattle Sounders FC

Upcoming matches at Lumen Field

Sun, August 9 vs Querétaro @ 12:30 PM (Leagues Cup)

Wed, August 12 vs Chivas de Guadalajara @ 7:30 PM (Leagues Cup)

More on soundersfc.com.

Seattle Reign FC

Upcoming matches at Lumen Field

Sun, August 9 vs Angel City FC @ 6:00 PM

More on reignfc.com.

Seahawks

Upcoming games at Lumen Field

No upcoming games just yet

First preseason game is Aug. 15 vs Dallas Cowboys

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Community celebrations

Please note: We’ve highlighted several upcoming events that you might be interested in – but this is not intended as a comprehensive list of every event in the city.

RELATED: Getting around Seattle for Torchlight Parade, Seafair Weekend Festival

Events:

This showcase is FREE and open to the public!

and open to the public! Where: ARTS at King Street Station; 303 S. Jackson St., Top Floor

ARTS at King Street Station; 303 S. Jackson St., Top Floor When: Wednesday–Saturday, 11 AM–5 PM, and until 8 PM on Thursdays

Wednesday–Saturday, 11 AM–5 PM, and until 8 PM on Thursdays What: Animation artists Vivian Cho and Freyja Whitney were selected for the 2025 SDOT Bridge Artist in Residence Program. They took over the historic towers of the Fremont and University Bridges and created inventive works celebrating Seattle’s bridges and communities. The culminating exhibition is now on view at ARTS at King Street Station. Read more on Office of Arts and Culture blog.

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Good to know this summer

Golden Gardens Direct

King County Metro and the City of Seattle will offer Golden Gardens Direct, a new summer transit service providing a direct connection between downtown Ballard and Golden Gardens Park.

MAP OF THE GOLDEN GARDENS DIRECT ROUTE

Through Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Buses run every 30 minutes

Golden Gardens Direct shares stops with Route 44 along Market Street and serves new stops on Seaview Avenue and at Golden Gardens Park.

The cost to ride is the same as a regular Metro bus ride, $3, and rides are free for youth 18 and under.

This pilot service is funded through the current Seattle Transit Measure (STM).

RELATED: Ride to Seattle’s Golden Gardens on new summer transit service

Free Waterfront Shuttle

This summer, you can catch a free waterfront shuttle that stops at some of Seattle’s most popular destinations.

VIEW A WATERFRONT SHUTTLE MAP

The Waterfront Shuttle connects to:

Seattle Center and the Space Needle

Olympic Sculpture Park

Pike Place Market and Overlook Walk

Waterfront Park and the Seattle Great Wheel

Pioneer Square

Seattle Stadium4

Chinatown-International District

Seattle Ferry Terminal and Pier 50

Service is provided by King County Metro through September 7. Check their website for schedule changes and updates.

Trailhead Direct

Trailhead Direct is operated by King County Metro in partnership with King County Parks and SDOT, with promotional support from Amazon. Read more on King County Metro’s blog.

Take transit to Issaquah Alps and Mount Si trails, connecting Seattle to five popular hiking destinations along the I-90 corridor.

This program receives funding from the current Seattle Transit Measure (STM).

Free adaptive cycling this summer with Outdoors for All

Come experience the joy of cycling this summer with the Outdoors for All Foundation!

A fleet of over 200 adaptive cycles is available for everyone in the community to use for free, with a focus on serving people with disabilities of all ages.

SDOT funding helps make this program possible, using vendor permitting fees from our bike and scooter share program.

How to participate: Dates: Daily from May 1 through October 18 (closed on Memorial Day, 4th of July, & Labor Day) Hours: 10 AM to 6 PM (all riders must be back by 6 PM) Location: Magnuson Park in northeast Seattle Address: 6344 NE 74th St, Seattle, WA 98115 (Building 406)

Know before you go: Bike availability is first-come, first-served Helmets are required for all riders, and provided if needed Program serves people ages 7 and up To learn more, please visit the Outdoors for All website Click on “Cycling/Biking” for helpful information about the rental program.



If you have any questions, you can reach Outdoors for All at (206) 838-6030 or rentals@outdoorsforall.org.

Photo: Outdoors for All

Stay connected

We regularly share updates, tips, and travel information across SDOT channels so you can stay informed and plan your routes with confidence.

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