O'Neill & Company Acquired by Horner & Shifrin, Expanding Full-Service Engineering Across Utah and the West Region

SR-66 (300 North) at the I-84 eastbound ramps in Morgan, Utah. O'Neill & Company designed Morgan's first traffic signal, improving safety and operations at a critical freeway interchange. SR-132 improvements from milepost 38.1 to Nebo Loop Road, a UDOT passing lane and intersection project on one of Utah's scenic byways, currently in construction. Pedestrian hybrid beacon at SR-193 and 4375 West in West Point, Utah, one of more than 100 pedestrian safety improvements O'Neill & Company has designed statewide.

Utah's leading traffic engineering team joins a 100-percent employee-owned firm; Carrie O'Neill and her full team continue from the Salt Lake City office

Joining Horner & Shifrin gives our team the resources, reach, and depth to serve our Utah clients at an even higher level” — Carrie O'Neill, VP, Regional Manager, Horner & Shifrin

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horner & Shifrin, Inc. (H&S), a 100-percent employee-owned, multidisciplinary engineering firm, today announced the acquisition of O'Neill & Company , the Salt Lake City-based traffic engineering firm founded by Carrie O'Neill, PE, and a recognized leader in traffic and transportation engineering serving the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and clients throughout the West Region. The combined firm pairs the resources and service depth of a full-service engineering practice with the local expertise and client relationships that have made O'Neill & Company a trusted name across Utah.The combination comes as Utah invests in its transportation future at a pace the rest of the country is watching. Clients across the state gain a single team that can carry a project from planning and funding assistance through design and construction, backed by expanded capabilities in roadway and bridge structural design, roadway safety, water and wastewater, drainage engineering, environmental planning, surveying, and design-build delivery. Together, the firm is positioned to pursue larger, more complex transportation projects across Utah and the broader West Region, including work tied to UDOT's multi-year capital program.Founded in St. Louis in 1933, H&S has been 100-percent employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan since 1987 and today serves clients from nine offices across Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas, plus the new Salt Lake City location. Transportation is the firm's largest practice, with decades of roadway and bridge design, roadway safety, major intersection, and design-build work for state departments of transportation, complemented by services spanning water, wastewater and stormwater, building systems, environmental planning and permitting, geospatial mapping, and surveying. The firm earns a 94% satisfaction rating from its clients.O'Neill & Company was founded in 2012 by Carrie O'Neill, PE, and has designed more than 400 traffic signals across Utah for UDOT, counties, and municipalities statewide. The firm's recent portfolio includes corridor signal synchronization projects for Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County, roadway lighting corridors, and pedestrian and school-zone safety improvements in communities across the state.The entire O'Neill & Company team will join H&S, and Carrie O'Neill will continue to lead the Salt Lake City office as VP, Regional Manager. Clients will continue working with the same team, under existing agreements, with no interruption in service."This acquisition reflects our long-term commitment to growing our national presence in markets where infrastructure investment is accelerating," said Curt Peitzman, President of Horner & Shifrin. "The O'Neill & Company team has built something exceptional in Utah. They have a reputation for technical rigor, client trust, and deep knowledge of UDOT's programs. We are proud to have them representing the Horner & Shifrin brand in the West.""Joining Horner & Shifrin gives our team the resources, reach, and depth to serve our Utah clients at an even higher level," said Carrie O'Neill, VP, Regional Manager, Horner & Shifrin and founder of O'Neill & Company. "Our relationships with UDOT and our regional partners remain the foundation of everything we do, and those relationships only grow stronger from here."Horner & Shifrin will be present at the Utah Transportation Conference this fall, where team members from both the St. Louis and Utah regions will gather together as a unified firm. The combined team invites current partners, clients, and industry colleagues to connect at the conference.Following the transition, the combined team will operate as Horner & Shifrin. Clients and partners can reach the Salt Lake City office through their existing O'Neill & Company contacts.About Horner & ShifrinFounded in 1933 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Horner & Shifrin is an employee-owned engineering firm of 200+ professionals with more than 90 years of experience delivering civil infrastructure, transportation, water resources, and structural engineering solutions. The firm is consistently recognized as a top engineering workplace and has earned a national reputation for technical excellence and client partnership. Learn more at hornershifrin.com.About O'Neill & CompanyO'Neill & Company, founded in Salt Lake City in 2012 by Carrie O'Neill, PE, provides preconstruction engineering services including traffic signal design, roadway design, roadway lighting design, ITS design, utility coordination, and design oversight to public and private clients. The firm's staff hold professional registrations in nine western states. O'Neill & Company is now Horner & Shifrin. Visit oneillandco.net.Media ContactCourtney Dickerson, Associate, Marketing Director, Horner & Shifrin, Inc.crdickerson@hornershifrin.com | (314) 335-8604###

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