Caldwell and DeKalb counties U.S. Route 36 scrub seal delayed to Aug. 15

ST. JOSEPH,Mo.– The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Vance Brothers, Inc. to complete a scrub seal project on U.S. Route 36 in Caldwell and DeKalb counties. The project was scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 3, but was delayed to Saturday, Aug. 15. Crews will scrub seal the westbound lanes near the intersection of Missouri Route 31 to the intersection of Missouri Route 33. The eastbound lanes from Hedge Road to the Caldwell County line in Cameron beginning Thursday, Aug. 20.

Traffic Impacts: U.S Route 36 traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place.

A portion of Route 36 at the intersection of Bob Griffin Road in Cameron will be scrub sealed once the intersection improvement project is completed.

The scrub seal on Route 36 is scheduled to be completed by September 2026. All work is scheduled to be completed by November 2026.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. To stay up to date with project progress and traffic impacts, visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ or read the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, published each Friday by visiting News | Missouri Department of Transportation or by signing up for email updates at MoDOT E-Updates.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

When visiting modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting https://www.modot.org/northwest.

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