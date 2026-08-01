Gov. Mike Braun encourages south central Indiana business owners to plan for future with SMB.co tools

INDIANAPOLIS (July 29, 2026) – Governor Mike Braun today encouraged small business owners in south central Indiana to explore free tools that will help them plan for the future. The tools are made possible by a partnership between the Indiana Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and SMB.co, a platform that helps small business owners understand their business value and provides educational tools and resources to support early planning and informed decision-making.





“Small businesses are the backbone of communities across the state – and we must do everything we can to ensure they remain in Indiana for future generations,” said Gov. Braun. “In the south central Indiana region alone, nearly 62% of all business revenue comes from those whose owners are at least 55 years old. I know what it takes to acquire a business, grow it and prepare it for transition here in Indiana. My administration is committed to helping other Main Street entrepreneurs do the same, keeping Hoosier communities vibrant for the future.”









Business owners in Bartholomew, Jackson and Jennings Counties can get access to a set of free, voluntary, confidential and educational tools from SMB.co designed to support early planning and decision-making. That includes exploring an estimate of their business value, assessing their readiness for a future transition, creating exit plans and learning about different succession pathways, and tracking and understanding their business over time.





“By implementing this partnership at the regional level, we are ensuring business owners receive support that reflects the realities of their local communities and the industries they serve,” said Brian Schutt, director of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “By starting earlier and increasing access to information, we can help support stronger outcomes for business owners, employees and local communities.”





Business owners in this three-county, south central Indiana region are encouraged to learn more and explore available resources by visiting smb.co/indiana

About the Indiana Office of Commerce

The State of Indiana’s Office of Commerce was created by Governor Mike Braun to align and accelerate the state’s economic development efforts and is led by Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich.





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