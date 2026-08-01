Indiana is Open for Business: July’s Jobs and Wages Wins

INDIANAPOLIS (July 31, 2026) – Indiana Governor Mike Braun concluded another month of significant jobs and wages wins for the state today. In July, the Governor marked major milestones for Indiana’s manufacturing sector that will power life sciences, space and automotive and energy as well as growth plans for companies’ Indiana-based headquarters. Additionally, in July, Gov. Braun awarded READI 2.0 Arts & Culture grants, advancing nearly $370 million in total investments in Indiana’s arts and culture sector, powering continued sector growth and initiatives that will support job creation, entrepreneurship and workforce development and training. The following major announcements were made in July 2026. Do it Best Moves More Operations to Fort Wayne

Gov. Braun joined executives of Fort Wayne-based Do it Best as the company announced plans to move the headquarters of True Value – a company it acquired in 2024 – from Chicago to Fort Wayne. Aligned with the headquarters of Do it Best, the move will create a global center of gravity for the hardware and home improvement industry, solidifying the company’s long-term presence in Northeast Indiana while paving the way for continued growth and job creation. Read more: https://www.doitbestonline.com/2026/do-it-best-group-names-new-world-headquarters-for-true-value/

Indiana-Founded STEM DTS Announces 75 New Jobs in Hendricks County

STEM DTS, an Indiana-founded provider of staffing and project services for STEM-related industries, announced plans to expand its headquarters operations in Central Indiana. The company, which was launched by three Hoosiers in 2024, plans to create up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2029. The company focuses on serving both employers and candidates through a variety of talent solutions and is committed to partnering with Indiana companies and organizations like SLATE Automotive, Flexware Innovation and Indiana Life Sciences Association that are investing in STEM careers statewide. STEM DTS is experiencing significant demand for its talent solutions across life sciences, advanced manufacturing, transportation, engineering and technology. Read more: https://iedc.in.gov/events/news/details/2026/07/06/gov.-braun-announces-job-growth-plans-for-stem-focused-talent-solutions-provider

Redwire Cuts the Ribbon on State-of-the-Art Space Technologies Facility

Gov. Braun joined executives of Redwire Corporation, a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, to celebrate the company’s new state-of-the-art space and research manufacturing facility in Georgetown. The company, which acquired Indiana-founded Techshot in 2021, has more than 40 years of spaceflight heritage in southern Indiana and is home to the world’s most prominent space manufacturing and biotechnology platforms. The new 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Floyd County will manufacture innovative capabilities to support human spaceflight, accelerate discoveries for leading pharmaceutical companies, and unlock the potential for commercial space stations. The new footprint is expected to support growth of Redwire’s highly skilled workforce and bolster Indiana’s legacy and contributions to the nation’s space program. Read more: https://iedc.in.gov/events/news/details/2026/07/20/governor-braun-cuts-the-ribbon-on-redwire-space-technologies-state-of-the-art-facility-in-southern-indiana

Canadian Solar Launches $1B Manufacturing Facility in Jeffersonville

Sec. Goodrich joined executives of CS Power Tech Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc., to officially open the first phase of its flagship PV cell manufacturing facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville. The company, which is the largest silicon PV solar manufacturer in the US, first announced the project in 2023. The Jeffersonville facility is a corner of the company's US manufacturing platform, reshoring critical advanced manufacturing, strengthening US supply-chain resilience, and supporting America's energy security. At full capacity, the facility is expected to produce more than 6 GWp annually, support more than 1,200 skilled jobs, and represent nearly $1 billion in local investment. Read more: https://investors.canadiansolar.com/news-releases/news-release-details/cs-powertech-launches-best-class-pv-hjt-solar-cell-plant

Evonik Plans $100M Investment in Lafayette Life Sciences Manufacturing

Evonik, one of the world’s leading specialty chemicals companies, will invest $100 million over the next five years to strengthen manufacturing capabilities at its Tippecanoe Labs site in Lafayette. The site is home to one of the world’s largest facilities for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the industry’s biggest high-potency API operation, and a major employer in the Greater Lafayette region. The investment, which will modernize key equipment, is Evonik’s second major investment in recent years. In 2022, the Germany-headquartered company announced plans to invest $220 million in its Lafayette site, creating more than 80 new, high-wage jobs. The site, which Evonik acquired from Eli Lilly and Company in 2010, is Evonik’s second-largest site in North America, employing more than 650 Hoosiers. The news is a testament to Indiana’s robust life sciences sector and the many advantages of the BioHeartland. Evonik’s continued growth in Indiana will bolster Gov. Braun’s life sciences initiative — a commitment to investing $1 billion over 10 years in agricultural and life sciences sectors. Read more: https://buildingindiana.com/stories/evonik-to-invest-100m-to-upgrade-drug-substance-manufacturing-site-in-lafayette,88903?newsletter=90156

South Central Indiana Celebrates New Investment Accelerating Advanced Power Systems

Gov. Braun joined industry and regional leaders in Columbus to officially open the Advanced Energy Development, Test, Validation and Training Facility (AEF) — a cornerstone in regional innovation in advanced power systems. The $6.9 million investment led by the Advanced Machine and Vehicle Innovation Center is designed to advance machines, vehicles and charging infrastructure, from concept to commercialization, across industries, including automotive, heavy-duty vehicles, RV, marine, rail, power generation and more. The new 30,000-square-foot facility — which was supported by READI 2.0 — will strengthen the region’s advanced manufacturing sector, create 14 new high-wage jobs, and provide hands-on training for technical professionals, powering Indiana’s workforce pipeline. Read more: https://iedc.in.gov/events/news/details/2026/07/22/governor-braun-grows-regional-innovation-with-opening-of-advanced-energy-development-and-training-facility-supported-by-readi-2.0

Indiana Manufacturer Plans $6M+ Expansion in Wayne County

J.M. Hutton & Company, which specializes in precision metal fabrication, announced plans to expand its operations in Richmond, creating up to 37 new high-wage jobs. The expansion marks the company’s first major investment since its acquisition by Michigan-based National Manufacturing Group earlier this year, signaling the company’s continued commitment to growing in East Central Indiana and building on its legacy in Richmond, where J.M Hutton has been operating since 1845. The company will invest more than $6.25 million in its facilities, which span more than 250,000 square feet, to create a new production line for truck cab manufacturing and position its operations for long-term growth. The expansion will create up to 37 new jobs with average wages more than 125% of the Wayne County average, creating more quality career opportunities for Hoosiers. Read more: https://iedc.in.gov/events/news/details/2026/07/27/governor-braun-announces-jobs-wage-growth-in-richmond-with-manufacturing-expansion

Parkview Health Breaks Ground on $200M Hospital, Creating 250 New Jobs in West Lafayette

Grillo’s Pickles Cuts Ribbon on $54M Production Facility in Bartholomew County

In July, Boston-based Grillo’s Pickles cut the ribbon on its new $54 million, 155,000-square-foot pickle production facility in Taylorsville. The company, which first announced the new operation in 2025, is expected to create up to 150 new jobs by the end of 2028. The new facility is located next to a $175 million production facility for King’s Hawaiian, which, like Grillo’s Pickles, is owned by Irresistible Foods Group. Together, these investments are creating a hub for food production in the South Central Indiana region, contributing to the local and statewide agribusiness and manufacturing sectors while supporting quality jobs for Hoosiers. Read more: https://www.insideindianabusiness.com/articles/grillos-pickles-celebrates-opening-of-taylorsville-production-facility

READI 2.0 Powers $369.6M in Arts & Culture Initiatives Statewide

In July, Gov. Braun awarded READI 2.0 Arts & Culture grants to 49 projects across all of Indiana’s 15 regions. The READI 2.0 Arts & Culture Initiative, supported by Lilly Endowment Inc., allocates $65 million to the state’s creative economy — a first-of-its-kind, statewide initiative to advance regional creative transformation by investing in public art, cultural amenities and the arts and culture sector. Indiana’s arts and culture sector contributes $10.1 billion annually to the state’s economy, employing more than 92,000 Hoosiers and providing $6 billion in combined wages and benefits for workers. The READI 2.0 Arts & Culture awards are expected to generate $369.6 million in investment in the state’s arts and culture economy, enhancing Indiana’s quality of place while accelerating tourism, talent retention and attraction, and continued economic and job growth. Read more: https://iedc.in.gov/events/news/details/2026/07/13/gov.-braun-drives-statewide-economic-growth-community-development-and-talent-attraction-with-readi-2.0-arts-culture-grants

Gov. Braun Highlights Regional Strength at IBJ Innovate Northwest Indiana Event

Gov. Braun participated in a fireside chat in Valparaiso, hosted by IBJ Media as part of its Innovate series. The governor addressed a room full of hundreds of local and regional leaders, sharing his insights into key issues like talent attraction and development, AI, the opportunity for growth in the Region, and his administration’s focus on higher wages and new job opportunities for Hoosiers. He shared the latest on the topic everyone in the room had top of mind — the potential move of the Chicago Bears to Hammond. Gov. Braun also discussed Indiana’s regional economic development strategy, support for existing employers and Main Street businesses, and the importance of meeting future energy demand while keeping costs affordable for Hoosier families and businesses. Click here to watch a video showcasing how northwest Indiana is innovating, growing and moving the state forward. About the Indiana Office of Commerce