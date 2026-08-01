Governor Braun Expands Health and Wellness Access with Grand Opening of READI 2.0 Investment in Batesville

BATESVILLE — Indiana Governor Mike Braun joined local and regional leaders in the Accelerate Rural Indiana (ARI) region today for the dedication and grand opening of the new Margaret Mary Health Hospital in Batesville. The project represents the first phase of an expanded health and wellness campus supported by the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative 2.0 (READI 2.0).





"Margaret Mary Health's new hospital is a tremendous example of what can happen when communities invest in their own future," said Gov. Braun. “Through Indiana's READI initiative, we partnered with local leaders to support projects that strengthen regional economies and improve quality of life. This investment will help ensure families across southeastern Indiana have access to exceptional healthcare close to home while creating opportunities that will benefit this region for generations."









Margaret Mary Health invested $115 million in phase one of the campus expansion, including $2 million in READI 2.0 funding, bringing to life a new 124,000-square-foot hospital to replace the existing facility that has served the community for more than 90 years. The new, state-of-the-art hospital, located adjacent to the Margaret Mary Physician Center and Margaret Mary Outpatient and Cancer Center, will strengthen rural healthcare access in Batesville and the surrounding region and enhance patient experience through innovative technology, improved patient privacy, easier navigation and more convenient access.





READI 2.0 funds were used to support the addition of outdoor walking trails and community spaces on the campus to promote community wellness.





"This new hospital is the result of years of planning, generous community support, and partnerships at every level, including the state's support through READI 2.0, which helped us add features like the walking trails and community spaces on this campus,” said Liz Leising, president and CEO of Margaret Mary Health. "We're grateful for READI 2.0's role in getting us here, and today is really about this community's investment in its own future."









Indiana’s READI program is a $1.25 billion investment in regional-led strategies designed to strengthen communities, retain and attract top talent, and increase opportunities for Hoosiers for years to come. The state’s initial $500 million investment through READI 1.0 has yielded $9.21 billion in total investment, providing a 19x return for every state dollar awarded.





Batesville is part of the Accelerate Rural Indiana (ARI) region – led by the ARI Regional Development Authority (RDA) – that was awarded $50 million in READI 1.0 and 2.0 matching funds to grow the region’s quality of place, quality of life and quality of opportunity across Decatur, Rush and Shelby counties as well as the city of Batesville. The region’s projects and programs are designed to reimagine the rural region’s ability to attract and retain talent by expanding and improving housing options, making place-based asset improvements, increasing regional education opportunities, upgrading and expanding infrastructure, and telling the region’s story.





"The Accelerate Rural Indiana’s commitment of READI 2.0 funding into this project represents a transformational investment into community health and well-being. The new Margaret Mary Health Hospital will improve access to cutting-edge healthcare technology and services, improving the quality of life for individuals, families and the region at large,” said Andy Saner, vice-chair of the ARI RDA and Batesville resident.







