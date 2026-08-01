Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Tony Smith to the School Board of Charlotte County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Tony Smith to the School Board of Charlotte County. Tony Smith

Smith is a Partner and Vice President of Ashley, Brown & Smith, CPA’s, P.A. Active in his community, he is the Treasurer of the Florida International Air Show, Inc. and serves as a member of the AdventHealth Southwest Florida Foundation Board of Directors and the Independent Referendum Oversight and Budget Advisory Committee. A veteran of the United States Navy, Smith earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Florida Gulf Coast University.

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