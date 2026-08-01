Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints John Mitten to the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of John Mitten to the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners. John Mitten

Mitten is the Franchise Owner of Chick-fil-A in Brooksville and a former Chairman of the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners. Active in his community, he serves on the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Mitten earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University.



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