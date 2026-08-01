Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Michael Crabb to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Crabb to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners. Michael Crabb

Crabb is a Lieutenant for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Owner of The Shirt Shop USA. Active in his community, he is the Vice President and a board member of the Florida Safety Council and is a member of the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association. Crabb attended Barry University.





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