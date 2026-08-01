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Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Walter “Buddy” Money to the Liberty County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Walter “Buddy” Money to the Liberty County Board of County Commissioners.

Walter “Buddy” Money
Money is currently retired. He was previously elected as the Liberty County Sheriff and served in law enforcement for over 30 years. Active in his community, he previously served as a member of the North Star Task Force, which targeted methamphetamine in the Big Bend region. 
 


 

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Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Walter “Buddy” Money to the Liberty County Board of County Commissioners

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