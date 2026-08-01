Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Richard Barbara to the Florida Real Estate Commission



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Richard Barbara to the Florida Real Estate Commission.

Richard Barbara

Barbara is an Attorney at Richard L. Barbara, P.A. Active in his community, he has served as the Chair of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee and as a member of the Baptist Health South Florida Foundation Executive Committee. Barbara earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida International University and his juris doctor from Stetson University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.