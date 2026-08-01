CTDOT, Governor Lamont, Senator Blumenthal, Senator Murphy, Congresswoman Hayes, Mayor Sanchez Announce $14.7 Million Grant To Improve Safety and Connectivity in New Britain

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senator Chris Murphy, Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, and Mayor Bobby Sanchez today announced that the City of New Britain has been awarded a $14.7 million federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support improvements at the intersection of Route 174 and East Street.

The improvements will realign the intersection to enhance safety, reduce congestion, improve pedestrian and bicycle access, and strengthen connections to the CTfastrak East Main Street Station.

The corridor is a two-lane roadway that carries approximately 8,000 vehicles per day in both directions. The existing offset intersection will be transformed into a traditional four-way signalized intersection, reducing vehicle conflict points and improving traffic operations. Additional upgrades include new sidewalks, modernized traffic signals, ADA-compliant curb ramps, and streetscape enhancements that will create a safer, more welcoming gateway to downtown New Britain and nearby transit-oriented development.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2029 and be completed by 2031. The project will be administered by the City of New Britain with support from the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“We are building the foundation for safer roads and stronger connections that will support future growth in this area,” Governor Lamont said. “By improving access to CTfastrak and supporting nearby transit-oriented development, this project will help create new economic opportunities and bring new energy to the surrounding neighborhood.”

“This funding is a major victory for New Britain and for everyone who travels through this corridor every day,” Mayor Sanchez said. “For years, residents have identified this intersection as one of the city’s most dangerous and frustrating roadways. This grant award allows us to finally address those concerns with a project that will save lives, improve traffic flow, and create a safer, more welcoming entrance to the east side of our city. This is exactly what happens when local, state, and federal partners work together to deliver real results for our community.”

“This $14.6 million federal investment will transform a dangerous intersection into a safer, more welcoming, and efficient gateway for everyone who uses it while strengthening access to CTfastrak and supporting economic growth,” Senator Blumenthal said. “I am proud to have helped deliver this infrastructure funding, which will provide lasting benefits for New Britain, and I look forward to the safer commutes, stronger connections, and new opportunities it will bring to the community.”

“This redesign is about making it safer for auto traffic, but it’s also about making it safer for all kinds of commuters,” Senator Murphy said. “It’s an important, well-designed project and as someone with New Britain roots, I am really excited to come back to see what it looks like when this neighborhood is transformed.”

“This project is a perfect example of what federal, state, and local partnerships can accomplish,” Congresswoman Hayes said. “I am pleased to see the next phase of revitalization move forward through federal dollars I advocated for on behalf of the city. Safer roads and improved commutes will build on the progress made and work to solidify New Britain as a key urban center.”

“Modernizing this outdated Z-curve intersection will make travel safer for the thousands of people who use this corridor every day,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “We’re proud to partner with the city on this project to improve traffic flow and create safer connections for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.”

The federal BUILD grant was awarded this month through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s BUILD program, which provides funding for transportation projects that improve safety, mobility, economic opportunity, and quality of life in communities nationwide.

The project is located within New Britain’s East Side Neighborhood Revitalization Zone and supports ongoing transit-oriented development efforts on a 4.6-acre, city-owned property adjacent to the CTfastrak East Main Street Station.

This redevelopment effort is moving forward with support from a $6 million Connecticut Community Investment Fund grant to advance environmental remediation and demolition activities at the site.