Upcoming Weekend Track Work on the New Canaan Branch Line

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is alerting riders that due to ongoing track work on the New Canaan Branch Line, substitute bus service will replace all weekend train service through August 30. Busing will take place from Friday at 11:00 p.m. through Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Normal train service resumes on weekdays. This continued work is necessary to install new track adjacent to the New Canaan Branch Line to support the Stamford Maintenance of Equipment Facility.

View the current weekend schedule.

“We realize weekend busing can be inconvenient, and we appreciate customers’ patience as this work that got underway several months ago continues moving forward,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Jeffrey Gonneville. “This work is a key step in creating a more reliable system for years to come.”

For real-time service updates and information, customers are encouraged to use the following options:

mta.info – The definitive source for service change information for each line in the MTA system. Customers can find current status on mta.info and upcoming planned service changes using the lookup tool at mta.info/alerts.

TrainTime app – The MTA’s TrainTime app is the essential companion to navigating the commuter rail system. Customers can plan their trip, purchase tickets, check train status, and chat with customer service, all in one app. The app is available in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Email & Text Alerts – Customers can sign up for email and SMS alerts tailored to their specific commutes and travel times. They can also sign up for MTA newsletters like The Weekender, a weekly newsletter that covers major weekend planned service changes. Customers can sign up mta.info/notify.

Telephone – For customers who prefer to contact the MTA by telephone, information is available by dialing 877-690-5114 from Connecticut or 511 from New York. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can use their preferred service provider for the free 711 relay to reach the MTA at the numbers above.