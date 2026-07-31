DNREC to Accept Applications for 2027 Community Environmental Project Fund Grants Starting Aug. 1

Cornerstone West CDC was a past recipient of a CEPF project grant from DNREC to improve recreational

green space in Wilmington’s west side – the grant, awarded through the DNREC Office of

Environmental Justice, led to the renovation of three playgrounds. /Delaware DNREC photo

State Penalty Fund Returns Money from Environmental Violations to Projects in Impacted Communities

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that the DNREC Environmental Justice Office will accept applications for the 2027 Community Environmental Project Fund (CEPF) grants from Aug. 1 to 31.

Proposed environmental and recreation projects can range from $5,000 to $50,000, and any community or nonprofit organization is eligible to apply for a CEPF grant. CEPF is funded by penalties assessed by DNREC for violations of the state’s environmental laws and regulations, including violations of air, water or hazardous material permits.

Preference will be given in the CEPF grant selection process to projects in communities within two miles of where an environmental violation occurred. Applicants should use the CEPF tool at the de.gov/cepf webpage to identify if their project location falls within the 2-mile environmental penalty priority area.

Applications are accepted for projects statewide and are not limited to the environmental penalty preference area. Only one CEPF grant application from each community organization will be accepted by DNREC for review.

Eligible projects for CEPF grants include:

Pollution mitigation : These projects aim to eliminate, minimize or reduce environmental pollution and reduce the risks to human health and the environment.

: These projects aim to eliminate, minimize or reduce environmental pollution and reduce the risks to human health and the environment. Environmental enhancement : These are environmental projects that enhance natural resources, improve indigenous habitats and improve the quality of habitats and ecosystem functions.

: These are environmental projects that enhance natural resources, improve indigenous habitats and improve the quality of habitats and ecosystem functions. Recreational opportunities: Projects for this category are intended to improve access to, and the quality of, outdoor recreational opportunities.

The DNREC community ombudsman in the Environmental Justice office is available to assist with completing grant applications.

Following review of applications, selected CEPF grantees will be notified in early October. Approved projects will run from January through December 2027.

For more information about the CEPF grants or assistance with the application process, visit the de.gov/cepf webpage. Additional details, including instructions for obtaining hard-copy applications and previously funded projects via CEPF grant awards are also available on the DNREC website.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, Michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov