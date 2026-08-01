MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: DHS Highlights Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Deported Yesterday, Including Pedophiles, Kidnappers, Burglars, and Gang Members

80% of Americans support our commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegals from our communities

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the deportation of some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens yesterday, with criminal histories that include child sex crimes, kidnapping, and burglary.

“Just yesterday, ICE deported criminal illegal aliens that include pedophiles, kidnappers, burglars, and gang members,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Every single day, we remove criminals from American communities. It’s no wonder crime rates have reached record lows, including the murder rate projected to fall to a 126-year low!”

Yesterday’s deportations include:

Moises Gutierez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Paisas gang member, whose criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence of liquor and illegal re-entry, and arrests for sex offense against child – fondling and sex assault – sodomy.

Jorge Barrientos-Amaya, a criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica, whose criminal history includes convictions for cocaine smuggling and marijuana possession.

Omar Montes-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, whose criminal history includes convictions for burglary, larceny, and illegal re-entry.

Pedro Gomez-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, whose criminal history includes convictions for aggravated assault with a gun, robbery, and kidnapping, and arrests for domestic violence and illegal re-entry.

Jose De Jesus Zumba Pesantez, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, whose criminal history includes a conviction for assault.

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