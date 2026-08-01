DHS Cracks Down on Non-Citizens Illegally Voting in New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill recently admitted that thousands of non-citizens have registered to vote in New Jersey

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after the latest enforcement actions were taken against non-citizens who illegally cast votes in elections in the state of New Jersey.

Earlier this year, following a joint investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), four non-citizens in New Jersey were charged with crimes related to illegally voting in federal elections and making false statements while applying for U.S. citizenship.

The suspects are:

43-year-old Idan Choresh from Israel, who voted in the 2022 election and is now charged with voting by an alien in a federal election, false statements in relation to naturalization, and procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully. Choresh first came to the United States in January 2001, was granted a green card in July 2020, and applied for naturalization in May 2025.

and Choresh first came to the United States in January 2001, was granted a green card in July 2020, and applied for naturalization in May 2025. 70-year-old Jacenth Emelyn Beadle Exum from Jamaica, who voted in the 2020 election and is now charged with false statements in relation to naturalization. Exum entered the United States in July 2000, was granted a green card in July 2004, applied for naturalization in May 2021, and was naturalized in August 2022.

Exum entered the United States in July 2000, was granted a green card in July 2004, applied for naturalization in May 2021, and was naturalized in August 2022. 73-year-old David Gboty Neewilly from Liberia, who voted in the 2020 and 2024 elections and is now charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statements in relation to naturalization. Neewilly first entered the United States in July 1998, was granted a green card in June 2014, and applied for naturalization in May 2025.

and Neewilly first entered the United States in July 1998, was granted a green card in June 2014, and applied for naturalization in May 2025. 33-year-old Abhinandan Vig from India, who voted in the 2020 election and is now charged with procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully. Vig first came to the United States in June 2012 and applied for naturalization in March 2024.

“These aliens illegally voted in American elections,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill confirmed thousands of non-citizens are registered to vote in New Jersey. We need the SAVE America Act to ensure only Americans elect American leaders.”

Earlier this month, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin sent letters to the secretaries of state in four different states, including New Jersey, warning that tens of thousands of non-citizens were registered to vote.

The letter that Secretary Mullin sent to New Jersey Secretary of State Dale Caldwell

Following Secretary Mullin’s letters, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) admitted that approximately 6,600 non-citizens were registered to vote in New Jersey. Furthermore, it has been revealed that at least 75,000 non-citizens are called for jury duty in New Jersey every year.

DHS’ actions are part of the Trump Administration’s broader focus on stopping aliens from voting in American elections. In June, DHS directed ICE to enforce stricter penalties for non-citizens who illegally vote in American elections, including deportation.

# # #