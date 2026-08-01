LAW AND ORDER: Crime Rates Reach Historic Lows Following DHS Deportations of Criminal Illegal Aliens

Under President Trump’s leadership, crime has fallen to historic lows across the country

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement highlighting examples of the worst criminal illegal aliens who have been deported from the United States, as crime rates fall to historic lows across the country.

“President Trump promised to make America safe again, and he has done just that,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Crime has fallen to record lows under the Trump Administration, including murders on pace to drop to the lowest level in 126 years. It’s no surprise that this drop in crime coincides with deportations of dangerous criminal illegal aliens. It is common sense. When you remove criminals from the country, crime rates fall.”

Under President Trump’s leadership, crime rates have fallen to historic lows. In the first half of 2026 vs. the same period last year:

Homicides are down 18% - on pace for the lowest level in at least 126 years .

. Carjackings are down 47%.

Motor vehicle thefts are down 20%.

Robberies are down 17%.

Residential burglaries are down 13%.

Among the illegal aliens recently deported with criminal histories that include these crimes are:

Melvin Mauricio Valencia Gil, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and Latin Kings gang member, deported on July 21. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, assault, and possession of a weapon.

Hoa Van Tran, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam and Tiny Rascals gang member, deported on July 28. His criminal history includes a conviction for homicide and an arrest for drug trafficking.

Hector Lopez Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Surenos gang member, deported on July 27. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide and aggravated assault with a gun.

Olegario Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Paisas gang member, deported on July 27. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide – willful kill with a weapon and illegal re-entry.

Michael Fernando Robaya Pulido, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, deported on July 15. His criminal history includes a conviction for larceny and an arrest for burglary.

Joseph Gustavo Vega Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica, deported on July 16. His criminal history includes convictions for burglary, drug possession, property crimes, and disorderly conduct, and an arrest for assault.

Marcus Aurelio Silva Corea, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, deported on July 24. His criminal history includes convictions for burglary, larceny, drug possession, and illegal re-entry.

Miguel Ozuna Soler, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic and Trinitarios gang member, deported on July 21. His criminal history includes convictions for burglary, larceny, receiving stolen property, dangerous drugs, obstructing police, selling heroin, and shoplifting.

Jared Adonay Cruz-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras and Tren de Aragua gang member, deported on July 18. His criminal history includes a conviction for robbery and an arrest for drug possession.

Bulmaro Rendon-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Surenos gang member, deported on July 27. His criminal history includes convictions for robbery, burglary, and FOUR counts of driving under the influence of liquor.

Nammoun Khampanya, a criminal illegal alien from Laos and Crips gang member, deported on July 28. His criminal history includes convictions for cocaine possession, possession of a weapon, fraud, and obstructing police, and arrests for robbery and drug possession.

Diego Alexander Galeano Paz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, deported on July 3. His criminal history includes convictions for armed carjacking, vehicle theft, and carrying a prohibited weapon.

Sang Tran, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, deported on July 28. His criminal history includes a conviction for armed carjacking.

Marc James Guerrier Pinard, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, deported on July 16. His criminal history includes convictions for THREE counts of armed carjacking and an arrest for burglary.

Jose Antonio Lopez Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, deported on July 6. His criminal history includes convictions for armed carjacking, robbery, and driving under the influence of liquor.

Luis Alberto Araujo-Montellano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Westside Playboys gang member, deported on July 13. His criminal history includes a conviction for vehicle theft and arrests for stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, and dangerous drugs.

Abin Lester Cordova-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, deported on July 23. His criminal history includes a conviction for felony vehicle theft.

Omar Loaces Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, deported on July 17. His criminal history includes convictions for vehicle theft and fraud by wire.

Anndy Ruben Lobo Tabora, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, deported on July 15. His criminal history includes a conviction for felony vehicle theft.

Raudy Corniel Paulino Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, deported on July 21. His criminal history includes arrests for vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.

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