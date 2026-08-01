WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Sexual Predators, and Drug Traffickers

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, convicted of heinous crimes including murder, sex abuse of a minor, predatory criminal sexual assault, and drug trafficking.

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested multiple murderers, pedophiles, sexual deviants, drug traffickers, and other dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities," said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under the leadership of President Trump, ICE is making our nation safer by removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities. When you remove criminal illegal aliens like these from our country, crime rates fall and the American people are SAFER.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Bogdan Detrovich Gren, a criminal illegal alien from Ukraine, convicted for murder, kidnapping, and abduction resulting in death in Queens, New York.

Mohamed Kabor, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan, convicted for homicide – murder and obstruction of justice in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fredy Leonel Alveno-Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sex abuse of a minor: house/family and second-degree rape in Baltimore, Maryland.

Roberto Flores-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for predatory criminal sexual assault in Chicago, Illinois.

Elier Diaz-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for drug trafficking in Miami, Florida.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #