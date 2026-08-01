ICE Asks Texas to Not Release Criminal Illegal Alien Charged for Double Murder in Texas

This illegal alien was released into the country by the Obama Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Texas to not release an illegal alien charged with two fatal shootings in Harris County.

According to local reporting, the suspect is Jefferson Adonay Velasquez-Torres, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador. Velasquez-Torres was arrested following a shooting outside a nightclub in Houston on April 27, which killed 27-year-old Noah Ramirez. Velasquez-Torres had already been charged for his involvement in a prior shooting at a house party in Houston on August 30, 2025, which killed 17-year-old Angel Garcia.

The suspect: Jefferson Adonay Velasquez-Torres

The August 2025 victim: 17-year-old Angel Garcia

The April 2026 victim: 27-year-old Noah Ramirez

Velasquez-Torres is now charged with TWO counts of murder, as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon and aggravated robbery. ICE has lodged a detainer with the Harris County Jail asking officials to not release him without notifying ICE.

“This criminal illegal alien has been charged with TWO counts of murder after two fatal shootings in Houston,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He would not be in our country if it weren’t for the reckless open-border policies of the Obama Administration. ICE asked officials in Texas to not release this heinous murderer from jail without notifying ICE. Thankfully, Texas cooperates with us and together we will ensure this public safety threat will never be loose on our streets.”

Velasquez-Torres illegally entered the United States through Texas as a minor in 2014. He was then RELEASED into the country by the Obama Administration.

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