ICE Asks Idaho to Not Release Illegal Alien Charged with Repeatedly Sexually Abusing a Child

This illegal alien was previously deported in 2002

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Idaho to not release an illegal alien charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a child.

According to local reporting, deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office attended a forensic interview at a child care center in Pocatello, where an underage victim told deputies that a man had sexually abused her multiple times when she was between the ages of 3 and 8. Following this interview, police arrested the suspect, Jose Oliver Mendoza-Colindres, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico.

Jose Oliver Mendoza-Colindres

Mendoza-Colindres is now charged with sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16 and TWO counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. ICE lodged a detainer on July 26 asking officials in Idaho to not release him without notifying ICE.

“This criminal illegal alien is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child while she was between the ages of 3 and 8 years old,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “ICE has lodged a detainer asking officials in Idaho to not release this pedophile from jail and turn him over to ICE. Since Idaho cooperates with ICE, we will ensure this sicko is removed from our country after he faces justice for his crimes.”

Mendoza-Colindres claims to have illegally entered the United States through California in 2007. He had previously illegally entered the United States through Texas in 2002 and was deported back to Mexico.

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