Salestrics Removes Geo Locks to Launch Worldwide as AI Revenue Workspace Crosses 300 Accounts and Approaches $10K MRR

Salestrics is Expanding Worldwide Salestrics Wordmark

Following its V2 release and upcoming PraiseEngine launch, Salestrics goes worldwide alongside its active $1.5M SAFE round ($8M cap).

When you talk to founders and sales leaders, the complaint is always the same: they are paying thousands of dollars a month just to copy and paste data between five different browser tabs.” — Austin Buhl, Founder & CEO, Salestrics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salestrics Inc., the developer of the unified AI-native revenue workspace designed to replace fragmented B2B software stacks, today announced the immediate global opening of its platform. Previously restricted under a regional geo-lock covering only the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the platform is now fully accessible to startups, agencies, and sales organizations worldwide.

The international launch follows a period of rapid product iteration and momentum for the emerging startup. Salestrics released Version 2.0 of its core platform on July 24, 2026, delivering major infrastructure upgrades and expanding its modular workspace capabilities. Driven by demand from early-stage founders and growth teams seeking a modern alternative to high-cost software suites, Salestrics has scaled past 300 organization sign-ups and is approaching $10,000 in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR).

To support this accelerating expansion and scale its global deployment, Salestrics is currently raising a $1.5 million SAFE investment round at an $8 million valuation cap. This round will be used to expand their GTM and engineering team and scale to 500 paying scale accounts within 12 months. This round follows the nearly $150K investment into Salestrics by Founder & CEO Austin Buhl.

Unifying the "Frankenstack" for a Global Market

Modern startups routinely spend anywhere from $400 to $1,200 per user each month stitching together single-purpose platforms—combining legacy CRMs, separate email sequencing tools, standalone video conferencing applications, internal chat channels, and standalone AI utilities. This fragmented approach, often referred to as a software "Frankenstack," creates operational friction, disconnected context, and unsustainable financial overhead for growing teams.

Salestrics eliminates this complexity by consolidating critical commercial workflows into a single, cohesive operating system. The integrated platform features:

Momentum CRM: An intuitive pipeline management system built for high-velocity teams.

Resolve: An AI-native service desk for case management and IT operations.

Salestrics Mail: Automated outreach and communication tools with native domain integration.

Assistant AI: Deeply embedded artificial intelligence for note execution, context management, and workflow automation.

Connect & Orbit!: Native video conferencing, internal communication, and collaboration channels.

Ledger: Streamlined financial tracking and transactional management.

"When you talk to founders and sales leaders, the complaint is always the same: they are paying thousands of dollars a month just to copy and paste data between five different browser tabs," said Austin Buhl, Founder and CEO of Salestrics. "We originally geo-locked access to North America while tuning Version 2.0 for stability and speed. But the inbound demand from international founders facing the exact same software fatigue made it clear that stack consolidation is a universal problem. Opening worldwide is the natural next step for our growth."

Ecosystem Expansion: The Recent Launch of PraiseEngine

Alongside its global expansion, Salestrics recently launched PraiseEngine, a new strategic addition to its product suite. PraiseEngine allows businesses to collect, refine, and publish AI-assisted testimonials and dynamic case studies in minutes.

Designed to operate both as an independent, standalone tool for general businesses ($29/mo – $199/mo) and as a complimentary perk for Salestrics workspace users, PraiseEngine is engineered to turn organic customer satisfaction directly into measurable pipeline growth.

"Social proof is often the final bottleneck before a prospect converts," Buhl added. "With PraiseEngine, we’re giving teams an automated way to capture verified client praise and push it straight into their marketing channels without touching a line of code."

Capital Allocation & Growth Trajectory

Capital from the ongoing $1.5M SAFE round is being deployed to expand global cloud infrastructure, accelerate technical execution across the core platform, and support customer onboarding as international adoption expands. More information can be found on their Investor Relations page.

With Version 2.0 of Salestrics and PraiseEngine live, and global access active, Salestrics is positioned to scale its footprint as the primary revenue hub for growing businesses worldwide.

Salestrics offers a 30-day risk-free trial on every paid plan, in addition to their generous Free Forever tier.

About Salestrics Inc.

Salestrics Inc. is an AI-native revenue workspace engineered to replace bloated startup software stacks with a single, intuitive platform. Headquartered in Maryville, Tennessee, Salestrics unifies CRM, outreach automation, artificial intelligence, client communications, and financial oversight into one streamlined environment. By combining core business operational tools into a modern architecture, Salestrics enables startups, agencies, and sales teams to cut software overhead and scale revenue faster.

To learn more or create a free workspace, visit salestrics.com.

Salestrics Worldwide Expansion

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