Cindie Launches AI Workforce Built for the Mortgage Industry

Ben Anderson, Founder and CEO of Cindie. Photo: Cean One Studios.

Founded by loan originator Ben Anderson, it engages leads, handles applications, documents, retains clients, while professionals control every lending decision.

We didn't build Cindie to replace loan officers. We built her to make them better.” — Ben Anderson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindie , an artificial intelligence platform built for residential mortgage lending, is now live. The company positions the product as an AI workforce rather than a single piece of software, with digital assistants that engage leads, complete applications, collect supporting documents, support processing operations and stay in contact with borrowers long after a loan closes.The platform was founded by Ben Anderson , a mortgage originator who has funded more than $4 billion in home loans over his career. Anderson also founded Low Rate Co and the mortgage coaching platform Ben Anderson 365, and serves as founder and chief executive officer of Cindie.Lenders are running leaner teams against tighter margins at the same time borrowers expect answers at any hour of the day. Cindie is built to absorb the repetitive communication and administrative work sitting between those two pressures. Licensed mortgage professionals remain responsible for lending decisions and regulatory compliance."We didn't build Cindie to replace loan officers. We built her to make them better. Our vision is to eliminate the repetitive administrative work that slows down the lending process so mortgage professionals can spend more time doing what matters most: advising borrowers, building relationships, and helping families achieve homeownership." Ben Anderson, Founder and CEO, CindieWhat the Platform DoesCindie automates routine lending workflow across the full borrower lifecycle. According to the company, the platform covers six areas:Around-the-clock engagement: Cindie responds to inbound leads, answers common mortgage questions and follows up outside business hours.Lead conversion: The platform works new and dormant leads automatically, books appointments and routes qualified borrowers to loan officers.Application automation: Cindie collects application information, requests supporting documentation and moves borrowers through intake.Operational support: Milestone tracking, status updates and document collection run with less manual administrative work.Post-close retention: After closing, Cindie continues communicating with homeowners about refinance, home equity and future purchase opportunities.Management reporting: Managers monitor pipeline health, production metrics, engagement and team performance through AI-generated reporting.Early Adoption and Reported ResultsCindie is founder-led and privately held. The company reports the following adoption figures at launch:11 mortgage companies using the platform194 loan officers and lending professionals supported12,354 borrowers assisted to dateCindie also reports that loan officers using the platform close an average of seven additional loans per month from leads the system worked automatically, that roughly 10,000 dormant leads have been revived, that users book three times more appointments, and that 40 percent of past clients have been reactivated."Cindie has changed the future of mortgage, supporting originators first. She never sleeps, never forgets, and never stops following up." Kevin Peranio, Chief Lending Officer and Partner, PRMG, Inc.Industry OutlookAnderson has argued publicly that artificial intelligence will compress mortgage approval timelines and reduce the cost of housing. He has made that case in recent features in Markets Herald and Ritz Herald, and speaks nationally on mortgage innovation and the changing role of the loan officer. He has been named one of National Mortgage Professional Magazine's Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Under 40 and recognized as a Scotsman Guide Top Producer."Artificial intelligence will become an essential teammate for every mortgage company. The lenders who embrace AI today will be able to deliver faster service, lower operational costs, and a better borrower experience while keeping licensed professionals at the center of every lending decision. Cindie is leading that transformation." Ben Anderson, Founder and CEO, CindieAvailabilityCindie is available now. Lenders can learn more at cindie.ai and request a product demonstration through the company website.About CindieCindie is an AI workforce for the mortgage industry, built by mortgage operators rather than by technologists working outside the sector. Its founding team has spent decades originating loans, building mortgage businesses and working through the operational problems lenders face daily. Cindie automates repetitive lending workflow across engagement, application, processing and post-close retention while keeping licensed mortgage professionals in control of lending decisions. Learn more at cindie.ai.About Ben AndersonBen Anderson is a mortgage industry leader, entrepreneur and the founder and chief executive officer of Cindie. He also founded Low Rate Co, where he drives adoption of artificial intelligence in residential lending, and Ben Anderson 365, a coaching and business development platform for mortgage professionals. Anderson has originated more than $4 billion in home loans, ranked as a top 10 producer nationally four times and a top 20 producer nine times, and has been recognized by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide. He speaks nationally on mortgage innovation, artificial intelligence and the future of lending. Connect with him on LinkedIn

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