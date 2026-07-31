Expect Delays on Hannegan Road August 5–6
Whatcom County Public Works has scheduled crack-sealing maintenance on Hannegan Road for Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 6. Drivers should expect flagger-controlled single-lane closures between Ten Mile Road and E Pole Road from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Please drive cautiously through the work zone or use an alternate route to avoid delays.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.