Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,449 in the last 365 days.

Expect Delays on Hannegan Road August 5–6

Whatcom County Public Works has scheduled crack-sealing maintenance on Hannegan Road for Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 6. Drivers should expect flagger-controlled single-lane closures between Ten Mile Road and E Pole Road from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. 

Please drive cautiously through the work zone or use an alternate route to avoid delays.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Expect Delays on Hannegan Road August 5–6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.