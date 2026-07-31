Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced appointments to the Hawaiian Homes Commission, Campaign Spending Commission and Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission. Appointments to the Hawaiian Homes Commission are subject to confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

“Each of these leaders brings valuable experience, integrity and a deep commitment to public service,” said Governor Green. “Their work will help expand opportunities for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries, ensure fairness in our campaign finance system and uphold the highest ethical standards in state government.”

Hawaiian Homes Commission

Kali Watson – Chair (reappointment)

Governor Green reappointed Kali Watson as chair of the Hawaiian Homes Commission. Watson, who also serves as director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, previously led the department from 1995 to 1998 and returned to the role in 2023. His tenure has focused on accelerating homestead development and expanding residential, agricultural and pastoral lease opportunities for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries.

“I truly appreciate Governor Green’s continued confidence in me and I look forward to working alongside him to move the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands forward in historic and meaningful ways,” said Watson.

Kanoa Alapai (appointment)

Alapai has nearly 20 years of experience in land stewardship, property management and agricultural operations. As senior land operations manager for Kamehameha Schools, he oversees approximately 175,000 acres across West Hawaiʻi. He previously managed Waikiʻi Ranch and serves on the boards of the Paniolo Preservation Society and Nā ʻŌiwi ʻO Puʻuanahulu.

“I thank Governor Green and Chair Kali Watson for the privilege of serving the people of Hawaiʻi and the beneficiaries of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands,” Alapai said.

Gabe Amey (appointment)

Amey is the founder and executive director of RiseHI Foundation and launched Our Kūpuna, which has supported more than 600 kūpuna across five islands. He also brings more than two decades of business and lending experience, including helping local families pursue homeownership. Amey is an Omidyar Fellow and a graduate of St. Louis School and Menlo College.

“I’m grateful to the Governor for the trust he has placed in me, and I accept this kuleana with humility,” said Amey. “Serving Hawaiʻi’s people has been the throughline of my life’s work, from our keiki to our kūpuna — and I look forward to listening to and learning from beneficiaries as we work to help more Hawaiian families put down roots on their own ʻāina.”

Mike Kaleikini (reappointment)

Kaleikini has more than 40 years of experience in power generation, including six years in the U.S. Navy and more than 35 years with Puna Geothermal Venture. He currently works in business development and serves with several Hawaiʻi Island business and community organizations.

“I look forward to continuing the great progress the Green administration, under Chair Kali Watson’s leadership, has made for our beneficiaries,” said Kaleikini.

Campaign Spending Commission

Wesley M. Bogdan (appointment)

Bogdan brings more than 30 years of legal experience, including service in private practice, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) Offices of the Attorney General and Public Defender, as legal counsel to two CNMI governors and as an associate judge of the CNMI Superior Court from 2017 to 2023. He currently works as a legal consultant, mediator and international football integrity officer.

“This appointment to the Hawaiʻi Campaign Spending Commission has special meaning for me,” said Bogdan. “After more than 30 years in law and public service, I sincerely thank Governor Green for the opportunity to continue serving. I look forward to applying my legal and judicial experience in support of integrity, fairness and transparency in Hawaiʻi’s campaign finance process.”

Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission

Dr. Robert Hong (reappointment)

Governor Green reappointed Dr. Robert Hong to the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission, where he has served since 2022. A Honolulu native and Kalani High School graduate, Hong is a cardiologist and professor emeritus at the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine. During his career, he established Hawaiʻi’s first accredited cardiovascular disease fellowship and served in several senior clinical, educational and administrative positions at JABSOM and The Queen’s Medical Center. Hong has served on the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission since 2022.

“I believe that good government requires the oversight of those who the government serves. Fundamental to this oversight is a review of any question raised about thoughtful and ethical behavior by those involved in governance. I am proud and honored to have the opportunity to help in this process,” said Hong.

Laura Valenzuela (appointment)

Valenzuela brings more than 45 years of residential property management experience and currently manages affordable housing on Maui. A certified hospice aide and longtime community advocate, she is committed to serving with integrity, fairness and transparency.

“I am truly honored and humbled by Governor Green’s appointment to the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission. For more than four decades, I have had the privilege of serving the people of Maui, and those experiences — especially serving affordable housing communities through the challenges of COVID-19, the Lahaina wildfire and volunteering as a certified hospice aide — have reinforced my belief that integrity is demonstrated through fairness, compassion, transparency and respect for every individual. Public service is both a privilege and a responsibility and I look forward to serving the people of Hawaiʻi with independence, thoughtful judgment and an unwavering commitment to the public trust.”

For photos of the appointees, click here.