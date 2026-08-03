GovWorx Introduces NEAL, Bringing Adaptive Non-Emergency Call Handling to the CommsCoach ECC Performance Platform

Built on millions of evaluated calls and proven deployments, GovWorx introduces NEAL: adaptive non-emergency call handling for stronger ECCs.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GovWorx today announced the launch of NEAL (Non-Emergency Agent Line), an adaptive non-emergency call handling solution that expands the CommsCoach ECC performance platform to help agencies manage one of the fastest-growing demands on Emergency Communications Centers.NEAL represents the next generation of non-emergency call-taking AI. GovWorx developed NEAL following its acquisition of the CallStrike product from Backing Fire LLC, whose first-generation technology had already been implemented in several Emergency Communications Centers across the United States. By combining that operational foundation with two years of GovWorx experience evaluating approximately 12 million public safety calls, NEAL advances the technology from standalone call automation into an adaptive component of the broader CommsCoach ECC Performance Platform.Every day, emergency telecommunicators spend valuable time answering calls that do not require an emergency response but still demand accurate information gathering, sound judgment, local knowledge, and professional service. From abandoned vehicles and roadway debris to noise complaints, parking issues, and requests for municipal services, these calls often compete with life-threatening emergencies for the attention of the same highly trained telecommunicators. NEAL is designed to help agencies manage that workload without sacrificing service quality or removing human oversight.Unlike generic voice bots or scripted automated attendants, NEAL is built as part of the CommsCoach ECC Performance Platform. Rather than relying on static scripts, NEAL leverages the same agency-specific knowledge that powers CommsCoach QA and ASSIST, including local policies, operating procedures, guidecards, jurisdictional rules, and most importantly, lessons learned from the way humans manage real calls.. That foundation enables agencies to deploy a system that reflects how their center already operates, reducing onboarding complexities while continuously improving over time. NEAL engages callers in a natural conversation while gathering structured information, recognizing when a situation requires escalation, supporting multiple languages, and seamlessly transferring callers and all collected information to a telecommunicator whenever human judgment is needed."Over the past two years, CommsCoach has evaluated more than 12 million public safety calls, giving us a unique view into how experienced telecommunicators manage non-emergency calls t," said Scott MacDonald, CEO of GovWorx.Those real-world lessons are built into NEAL. It reflects how experienced telecommunicators gather information, apply judgment, prioritize what matters, and recognize when a call should be handled by a person. That's what makes NEAL adaptive, not simply automated."The launch of NEAL further expands the CommsCoach ECC Performance Platform, which supports Emergency Communications Centers from hiring through daily operations. The platform helps agencies identify exceptional telecommunicators through HIRE, evaluate and develop future leaders through PROMOTE, track training progress and close performance gaps through TRAIN, and provide realistic practice through AI-powered SIMULATIONS. It also reduces administrative burden with AI-powered quality assurance, records request automation through DISCOVERY, intelligent non-emergency call handling with NEAL, and real-time call support through ASSIST. Together, these connected solutions create a continuous, adaptive loop that helps agencies strengthen center performance.Visit govworx.ai About GovWorxGovWorx builds performance systems for public safety, serving emergency communication centers, EMS, and law enforcement agencies nationwide. Its flagship platform, CommsCoach, is its ECC Performance Platform that gives Emergency Communication Centers one connected platform to develop their people and run their operations more efficiently, covering the full telecommunicator lifecycle from hiring through career development while automating quality assurance, training, and records workflows that pull an ECC’s best people away from the work that matters . More than 425 agencies nationwide trust GovWorx to support the professionals who answer the call. Learn more at govworx.ai.

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