Mallplaza bets on Colombia after binding agreement with Pactia to acquire eight shopping centers

Mallplaza Cartagena, Colombia

• This transaction will bring the company’s GLA to over 2.5 million m2, with 45 assets under its administration in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

SANTIAGO, REGION METROPOLITANA, CHILE, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mallplaza continues to move forward with its growth strategy and today announced the signing of a binding agreement with the real estate fund Pactia to acquire eight Gran Plaza shopping centers in Colombia.The purchase contemplates assets that represented visitor flows of close to 57 million last year and a Net Operating Income (NOI) of around COP 111 billion (approximately USD 35.4 million) over the last 12 months.The transaction price – subject to the usual price adjustments for this type of operation – is COP 1,177,806,418,253, equivalent to about USD 376 million, which would make it the biggest deal in the country’s shopping center industry if it materializes, both in terms of the number of assets involved as well as Gross Leasable Area (GLA).“Growth is part of Mallplaza’s DNA and that premise is what leads us to look for strategic opportunities that will allow us to boost our position as the main platform in the Andean Region. We are very proud of this agreement with Pactia, as it sends a sign of confidence in Mallplaza and projects us to a future with 45 strategic assets in the Andean Region, 13 of them in Colombia,” Mallplaza CEO Pablo Pulido explains.The eight new assets will allow Mallplaza to gain as presence in the cities of Pitalito, Florencia, Ipiales, Yopal and Soledad, as well as adding another three new assets in the capital Bogotá, increasing the company’s area of influence to close to 3.6 million Colombians. These spaces – which join the other five urban centers that Mallplaza already has in Colombia (Mallplaza NQS in Bogotá, Mallplaza Cali, Mallplaza Cartagena, Mallplaza Manizales and Mallplaza Buenavista in Barranquilla) – will add 180,000 m2 in GLA, bringing the total in that country to over 460,000 m² and more than 2.5 million m2 regionally, thus bringing Colombia’s share of the company’s total Gross Leasable area to 18.4%.“Colombia is and will continue to be a very attractive market for the company. Today we are betting on consolidating our presence in this country by offering a robust, attractive and people-centered proposal. We continue to evolve together with cities, with the conviction of contributing to these communities’ economic, urban and social development,” Pulido adds.The deal's definitive close is subject to completion of the usual prerequisites for this type of transaction, in addition to the approval of Colombian regulatory authorities.

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