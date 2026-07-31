Grant Zahajko Auctions' final sale in Davenport, Washington, prior to a move to Mesquite, Nevada, will be held August 12

1933 Goudey Babe Ruth (shown) and Lou Gehrig baseball cards will be auctioned this fall. A 1st edition copy of Ken Keney’s classic novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, will be auctioned this fall. Neil Armstrong’s signed Apollo 11 manual will be auctioned this fall. This antique Chinese jade and silver wine jug will be auctioned this fall. A Knute Rockne three-page hand-written letter with diagramed plays will be auctioned this fall.

The Sports Cards & Memorabilia, Comic Books, Autographs + Collectibles auction will be held online and live at the Davenport gallery, starting at 9am Pacific.

A larger talent pool combined with better logistics for the company’s in-house shipping department, will allow us to continue delivering five-star customer service.” — Gina Zahajko

DAVENPORT, WA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grant Zahajko Auctions will bid a fond farewell to its longtime home in Davenport with a Sports Cards & Memorabilia, Comic Books, Autographs + Collectibles auction on Wednesday, August 12th, online and live at the gallery. After that the company will relocate to Mesquite, Nevada this fall.Grant Zahjkjo Auctions has enjoyed a fine working relationship with the city of Davenport and the auction-going citizenry since its founding in 2016. The firm was attracted to the city’s small-town lifestyle, friendly people, affordability as a startup and its proximity to the international airport, since owners Grant and Gina Zahajko often travel the country, picking up consignments.But a move to Mesquite made good business sense for several reasons. “It will allow us to reduce operational costs so we can keep our prices competitive for our customers,” said Gina, who oversees the operational side of the business. “A larger community positions us better for the growth we’re experiencing. A larger talent pool combined with better logistics for the company’s in-house shipping department, will allow us to continue delivering five-star customer service.”Grant, who presides over the company’s product side, added, “The move will bring us to a closer radius to a larger pool of prospective consignors. It’s also important to note that our day-to-day operations won’t be impacted. Our contact details will remain unchanged.”The company’s new building in Mesquite won’t be ready until fall. Once that happens, the move-in process will begin, likely lasting 2-3 weeks and involving multiple trips and trucks. Keep an eye on the website for debut auction details: www.gzauctions.com Firm dates have not yet been set for the lineup of fall auctions in the new Mesquite location. “I want to convey that each auction will feature specifically curated items from estates and collections from across the country,” Grant remarked.Here is a sneak peek at the fall auction lineup in Mesquite:• Books, Autographs, Historical Memorabilia & More• Sports Cards & Memorabilia, Autographs & More• Books, Militaria, Collectibles & More• Fine & Decorative Arts, Asian, Jewelry, Native American & More• Sports Cards, Autographs, Collectibles & MoreSome highlight items buyers will get a chance to bid on this fall are as follows:1. Ken Keney’s classic novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1st edition2. Neil Armstrong signed Apollo 11 manual3. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig baseball cards4. Knute Rockne three-page hand-written letter with diagramed plays5. Antique Chinese jade and silver wine jug6. Rare Tiffany natural pearl necklace with near flawless diamond claspThe August 12 Sports Cards & Memorabilia, Comic Books, Autographs & Collectibles auction in Davenport, starting at 9am Pacific Time, is online now and ready for bidding. The sale is packed with nearly 700 lots of freshly-graded sports cards, comic books, autographed items, character collectibles, memorabilia and more – something for nearly every level of collector.Some of the highlight lots are as follows:• Lot #1, a 1956 Topps white back #30 Jackie Robinson baseball card, graded PSA 4. Estimate: $700-$900• Lot #2, a 1956 Topps gray back #135 Mickey Mantle baseball card, graded PSA 2. Estimate: $1,000-$1,400• Lot #5, a 1963 Fleer #64 Orlando Cepeda baseball card, graded PSA 9 Mint, population 34 with only 1 higher. Estimate: $500-$800• Lot #58, a 1968 Topps #247 rookie card featuring future Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench and pitcher Ron Tompkins, graded PSA 1.5. Estimate: $75-$100.• Lot #59, an NFL Hall of Famers football signed by Walter Payton; Roger Staubach, Mike Ditka, Johnny Unitas and Tony Dorsett. Beckett Authentication Services # AG020169. Signed by all five August 13, 1994 at Day of Legends, Billings, Montana. Estimate: $400-$600• Lot #123p, a 1904 S US $20 Liberty Gold Piece Double Eagle coin weighing 33.38 grams, 34mm. This lot requires a Wire or Zelle transfer. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000• Lot #148, a fantastic example of a Ted Williams single-signed baseball, includes a Beckett Authentication Services full Letter of Authenticity AE95158. Estimate: $250-$300• Lot #157, a Mickey Mantle single-signed baseball, includes a Beckett Authentication Services full Letter of Authenticity AE95159. Estimate: $250-$350• Lot #170, a 1998-99 Topps Stadium Club Royal Court Michael Jordan #RC9 basketball card, graded SGC 8. Estimate: $300-$400• Lot #240a, a copy of Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Marvel Comics, July 1967), graded CGC 8.5 white pages. Estimate: $2,200-$2,600A preview will be held live at the Davenport gallery on Tuesday, August 11, from 1pm to 5pm Pacific time, or online via appointment on Zoom. To schedule an appointment, call 509-725-5600; or, you can send an email to info@gzauctions.com.Internet bidding is available on the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com, Connect.Invaluable.com (Grant Zahajko’s branded version of Invaluable) and https://bid.gzauctions.com (Zahajko’s platform).Grant Zahajko Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at 509-725-5600; or, you can send an email to grant@gzauctions.com. To learn more about Grant Zahajko Auctions and the Sports Cards & Memorabilia, Comic Books, Autographs + Collectibles auction on Wednesday, August 12, at 9am Pacific Time, online and live at the Davenport, Washington gallery, please visit https://bid.gzauctions.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #

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