Rep. Igo Congratulates Talon Metals on Major Tamarack Project Milestone 

St. Paul, MN — Representative Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) congratulates Talon Metals on reaching a major milestone in the development of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) opens the public scoping comment period for the project’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The milestone follows years of environmental studies, engineering work, and collaboration with state agencies, Tribal governments, technical experts, and local communities. The public comment period is an important step in Minnesota’s environmental review process, giving residents the opportunity to help shape the issues that will be evaluated before any permitting decisions are made. Comments will be accepted through September 14th, with public meetings scheduled for August 5th in McGregor and August 12th in Blaine.

“I want to congratulate Talon Metals on reaching this significant milestone,” said Rep. Igo. “This project has been years in the making, and it’s encouraging to see the progress that’s been made through careful planning, environmental study, and community engagement. The Tamarack project has the potential to create high-paying jobs, strengthen our domestic supply of critical minerals, and support Minnesota’s economy for generations.”

Igo also encouraged Minnesotans to participate in the public review process.

“Minnesota’s environmental review process depends on public input,” Igo said. “I encourage everyone interested in the project to review the materials, attend one of the public meetings if possible, and submit comments to the DNR. It’s an important opportunity to help shape the future of this project.”