Rep. Roger Skraba Welcomes More Than $4 Million for International Falls Lead Service Line Replacement Project

SAINT PAUL, MN – State Representative Roger Skraba (R-Ely) today announced that the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (MPFA) has approved more than $4 million in financing to help the City of International Falls replace aging lead service lines and improve the community’s drinking water infrastructure.

The funding, approved by the MPFA on July 7, 2026, supports the replacement of 90 lead service lines through the Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Program. The total project cost is $2,334,192, which includes a $1,750,644 zero-percent loan and a $583,548 principal forgiveness grant through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

In addition, the MPFA Project Order includes a separate grant equal to the loan amount, $1,750,644, which will be used to repay the loan after the project’s final disbursement. Altogether, the total MPFA Project Order amounts to $4,084,836.

“This is excellent news for International Falls and the families who rely on safe, reliable drinking water every day,” Skraba said. “Replacing aging lead service lines is an important investment in our community’s infrastructure and public health. I’m grateful to everyone at the city and the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority who worked together to secure this funding and move this project forward.”

“This investment will help ensure cleaner, safer drinking water while reducing the financial burden on local taxpayers,” Skraba added. “It’s a meaningful step toward modernizing critical infrastructure and protecting the health of our communities for years to come.”