Rep. Cal Warwas Applauds NewRange Copper Nickel Milestone, Says Minnesota Is Ready to Lead the Next Era of American Mining

Saint Paul, MN – Representative Cal Warwas (R – Clinton Township) today welcomed NewRange Copper Nickel’s announcement that it has submitted its Clean Water Act Section 404 permit application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and requested a supplemental environmental review from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the NorthMet Project.



“This is another important step toward responsibly developing Minnesota’s world-class critical mineral resources,” said Warwas. “For more than a century, Minnesota miners have supplied the iron ore that built America’s infrastructure and strengthened our national security. Now we have the opportunity to lead again by producing the critical minerals that will power the next generation of manufacturing, energy, and defense.”



Warwas said NewRange’s updated project design demonstrates that responsible mining and environmental stewardship go hand in hand, noting the company’s continued engineering improvements, estimated 75 percent reduction in water discharge, and focus on redeveloping previously impacted mining lands.



“The minerals beneath our feet are essential to America’s future,” Warwas said. “Producing them here under Minnesota’s rigorous environmental standards strengthens our domestic supply chain, supports good-paying jobs on the Iron Range, and reduces our dependence on foreign nations for resources that are critical to our economy and national defense.”



“This is a new era for Minnesota mining,” Warwas concluded. “The Iron Range has answered America’s call for generations, and I look forward to seeing our state once again lead the nation in responsibly producing the resources that keep our country strong.”