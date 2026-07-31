Rep. Roger Skraba Supports Modernized NorthMet Project, Praises Environmental Improvements and Economic Opportunity

St. Paul, MN – State Representative Roger Skraba (R-Ely) expressed his strong support for the updated NorthMet Project following NewRange Copper Nickel’s submission of its federal wetland permit application and request for a supplemental environmental review.

The proposed project enhancements demonstrate that responsible mining and strong environmental stewardship can go hand in hand while creating family-supporting jobs and strengthening Minnesota’s economy.

“The NorthMet Project represents an incredible opportunity for northeastern Minnesota,” said Rep. Skraba. “These updates show that NewRange has continued to improve the project through years of additional engineering, scientific data collection, and stakeholder input. By strengthening environmental protections while responsibly developing our state’s vast mineral resources, we can create good-paying jobs, support local communities, and provide the critical minerals America needs.”

Among the proposed enhancements are an estimated 75 percent reduction in water discharge through an advanced closed-loop water management system, expanded water recycling and reuse, and the use of previously impacted legacy mining lands for water management and tailings storage. The updated design also includes routing infrastructure along existing transportation corridors, replacing rail transport with a conveyor system to reduce emissions and minimize new land disturbance.

Rep. Skraba noted that the project is designed to build upon northeastern Minnesota’s long mining tradition while making use of modern technology and best environmental practices.

“For generations, mining has provided livelihoods for families across the Iron Range. Today’s projects look very different than they did decades ago. They incorporate new technologies, stronger environmental safeguards, and continuous improvements that help protect our natural resources while supporting economic growth. This project demonstrates that Minnesota can continue to lead in responsible mining.”

The NorthMet Project would produce copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group elements that are essential for modern manufacturing, electrical infrastructure, national defense, and emerging technologies. As demand for these critical minerals continues to grow, domestic production can help reduce America’s reliance on foreign suppliers while strengthening national security.

“Redeveloping existing mining lands while accelerating reclamation of legacy sites is exactly the kind of practical, common-sense approach we should encourage. These improvements help minimize new environmental impacts while supporting continued investment in our region. Northeastern Minnesota has the workforce, the resources, and the expertise to help meet America’s growing demand for critical minerals. I remain committed to supporting responsible mining projects that create jobs, strengthen our economy, and uphold Minnesota’s high environmental standards.”