Australia and Timor-Leste Remain Committed to Timor-Leste's Reform Agenda Through PROSIVU

Fri. 31 of July of 2026, 19:34h

Dili, 28 July 2026 – The Governments of Australia and Timor-Leste have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Timor-Leste's economic and institutional reform agenda through the second phase of the Partnership for Inclusive Prosperity (PROSIVU), following the program's annual Steering Committee meeting, co-chaired by the Minister of Finance, Santina Viegas Cardoso, and the Australian Ambassador to Timor-Leste, Caitlin Wilson, on 28 July 2026.

Building on the achievements of Phase One (2022–2026), PROSIVU Phase Two (2026–2028) will continue its partnership with the Government of Timor-Leste to support Timor-Leste’s objectives to strengthen public institutions, improve economic governance, modernise public administration, enhance public financial management and support Timor-Leste's deeper regional integration through ASEAN. Together, these reforms aim to create more economic opportunities, strengthen public services and ensure that public resources deliver lasting benefits for the people of Timor-Leste.

Australian Ambassador to Timor-Leste, Her Excellency Ms. Caitlin Wilson, said the second phase of PROSIVU reflects the enduring partnership between Australia and Timor-Leste and their shared commitment to supporting Timor-Leste's long-term development priorities.

“Australia and Timor-Leste share a strong and enduring partnership, grounded in our commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and resilient future. Through PROSIVU Phase Two, we will continue working together to strengthen institutions, expand economic opportunity and support inclusive development that benefits all Timorese people.”

The Australian Government will also continue supporting reforms that strengthen Timor-Leste’s business environment through investment and trade promotion, tourism development, online business registration and economic reform coordination. Phase Two will additionally support women’s economic empowerment, disability-inclusive services and improved digital connectivity. A key priority remains helping Timor-Leste to realise the benefits of ASEAN membership through implementation of the ASEAN Economic Community Roadmap, meeting ASEAN standards and commitments, attracting investment and trade, and delivering English language training for government officials.

Australia’s partnership with the Ministry of Finance continues to strengthen public financial management to ensure that public resources are deployed to help grow the Timorese economy, support jobs and improve public services. Our work together is also supporting civil service reform through strategic assistance to the Civil Service Commission, enhancing systems and supporting the development of a Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion Strategy for the Timor-Leste public service.

Timor-Leste's Minister of Finance, Her Excellency Ms. Santina Viegas Cardoso, thanked the Government of Australia for its continued partnership and said:

"On behalf of the Government of Timor-Leste, I thank the Government of Australia for its commitment to this work. I am confident that, with continued collaboration and clear priorities, Phase Two will deliver tangible benefits for the Timorese people."End