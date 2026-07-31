Governor Kehoe Requests Federal Disaster Declaration in Response to June 4-18 Damaging Severe Storms
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 29, 2026
Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced he has requested that President Donald J. Trump approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to nine counties in response to historic flash flooding and severe storms July 9-11. This marks Missouri's third federal disaster declaration request of 2026.
Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced he has requested that President Donald J. Trump approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to nine counties in response to historic flash flooding and severe storms July 9-11. This marks Missouri's third federal disaster declaration request of 2026. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's office here.
For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.