FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 29, 2026

Governor Kehoe Requests Federal Disaster Declaration in Response to June 4-18 Damaging Severe Storms Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced he has requested that President Donald J. Trump approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to nine counties in response to historic flash flooding and severe storms July 9-11. This marks Missouri's third federal disaster declaration request of 2026.

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced he has requested that President Donald J. Trump approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to nine counties in response to historic flash flooding and severe storms July 9-11. This marks Missouri's third federal disaster declaration request of 2026. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov