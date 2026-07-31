California launches next phase of state cybersecurity plan as AI changes threat landscape 

Why this matters

Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent and more sophisticated. Criminals are increasingly using AI to create convincing scams, exploit security weaknesses, and target government and critical infrastructure systems.

This updated strategy gives state agencies a clear roadmap to identify their biggest cybersecurity vulnerabilities, strengthen protections, and respond faster when threats emerge.

What’s new

The updated strategy focuses on three priorities:

Building a stronger cybersecurity workforce by recruiting, training, and retaining skilled professionals across state government

Improving coordination across government so agencies can share information, respond faster, and learn from one another.

Modernizing technology by investing in stronger security tools and preparing for emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

“Cyber threats don’t stand still, and neither can we,” said California State Chief Information Officer and California Department of Technology Director Chris Given. ”Cal-Secure 2.0 gives state agencies practical guidance and tools to strengthen security, adapt to new threats, and better protect the services Californians depend on.”

Unlike the original strategy, this update gives agencies flexibility to focus on the risks that matter most to their operations while following a common statewide framework aligned with national cybersecurity standards.

“Our goal is simple: help every state entity understand its biggest risks, strengthen its defenses, and respond quickly when threats arise,” said California State Information Security Officer Vitaliy Panych. “This roadmap gives agencies the flexibility to improve over time while working together under a common statewide strategy for both the state and our partners in critical sectors.”

Read the updated strategy here.

Building on California’s leadership

California has been a leader in protecting data privacy and leveraging emerging technologies to strengthen government services. This has included: